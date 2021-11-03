CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

New York Times earnings beat on ad rebound, subscriber growth

investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -The New York Times Co reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday, as a surge in marketing spend by companies emerging from the pandemic bolstered its digital ad business. The publisher's digital ad revenue jumped 40.2% in the third quarter, putting it on a path to growth following a...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Advertising Age

Disney+ subscriber growth slows in disappointing quarter

Walt Disney Co. reported a smaller-than-expected increase in subscribers to its namesake streaming service, a sign that Disney+ is struggling to broaden its appeal after an explosive start. The video service gained 2.1 million customers in the fiscal fourth quarter, Burbank, California-based Disney said Wednesday, bringing the total to 118.1...
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Disney Stock Slumps On Slowing Disney+ Subscriber Growth, Weak Q4 Earnings

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report shares slumped lower Thursday after the entertainment and media icon posted weaker-than-expected fourth quarter earnings and disappointing additions to its Disney+ streaming service. Disney added 2.1 million new subscribers to its two-year old Disney+ over the three months ending on October...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

The Honest Company Soars as Revenue Growth Beats Estimates

Investing.com – The Honest Company stock (NASDAQ: HNST ) surged 12% Thursday as the company sold more diapers and skin and personal care products to go past analysts' estimate for its third-quarter revenue. It was the eighth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue and volume growth for the company, which focuses...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quarterly Earnings#Advertising#New York Times#Reuters#The New York Times Co#Mdp#Refinitiv
Benzinga

Berkshire Grey Stock Gains After Q3 Results; Accumulates Orders

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ: BGRY) reported third-quarter revenue of $18.8 million, missing the consensus of $19.56 million. Revenue improved 750% year-over-year and 317% sequentially. Orders since inception totaled $184 million, including orders received in early October. The company had received $70 million in new orders in 2021 year-to-date. The company's...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Illumina Clocks 40% Growth In Q3; Earnings Beat Expectations

Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) reported Q3 revenues of $1.11 billion, +40% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $1.04 billion. Consolidated Product revenues were $978 million, while Service and other revenues were $130 million. "Illumina's financial results again exceeded expectations in the third quarter led by record shipments for both clinical and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
