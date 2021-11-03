CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Eight Nights of Presents Means Lots of Hanukkah Wrapping Paper—We Have You (and Your Gifts) Covered

By Nashia Baker
marthastewart.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. According to the Hebrew calendar, Hanukkah is an eight-day celebration that begins on the 25th day in the month of Kislev. Also known as...

www.marthastewart.com

Comments / 0

Related
glamourmagazine.co.uk

These Christmas gifts will be a hit with everyone on your list (yep, including that distant relative you hardly ever see)

Ahh, Christmas. The season of happiness, joy and merrymaking - until it comes to choosing what Christmas gifts to buy for people. That’s a stressful task we’d rather avoid. Of course, there are the extremely organised type of people out there who will have already figured out the best Christmas gifts for everyone and probably even started buying them, but it can be difficult to know where to start for the rest of us.
LIFESTYLE
CBS News

When is Hanukkah 2021? Plus 8 great Hanukkah gift ideas

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The dates of Hanukkah change every year, so you may be wondering when the Jewish holiday falls in 2021. In...
CELEBRATIONS
Brit + Co

15 Eco-Friendly Gift Wrapping Ideas To Make Your Holidays Jolly

We know that the holiday season can lead to a lot of waste, and that's why we're big fans of eco-friendly gift wrapping. Landfills hold about 4.6 million pounds of wrapping paper, according to Earth911, so we rounded up some ideas — from sustainable gift wrap to unique ways to eliminate wrapping paper altogether — to make your holiday season a bit more eco-friendly.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hanukkah Gifts#Wrapping Paper#Gift Wrapping#Design
goodhousekeeping.com

10 Presents That’ll Suit Anyone on Your Gift List

Sometimes inspiration strikes when it comes to gift shopping—but we all have those people on our holiday list who are real head-scratchers. Maybe it’s a coworker you don’t know very well, an ultra-picky tween, a parent who swears they don’t want anything, or a friend who seems to have…well, everything. Stop the endless scroll. We’ve got your ultimate selection of thoughtful gifts for everyone on your roster. From a lavish bundle stuffed with savory eats to a pass that lets them discover a breathtaking natural landscape, these clever and crowd-pleasing options are sure to win over the trickiest, choosiest, and most perplexing folks you’re shopping for this season.
SHOPPING
northbrookchamber.org

Savings on Hallmark Holiday Gifts, Cards, and Wrapping Paper

Visit Eve's Hallmark in Downtown Northbrook for the widest selection of holiday gifts, plus everything you need to make the season festive! Take advantage of special savings:. (Pictured) Tangled Up in Christmas Snowman lovable soft decor with music, light and motion - $24.99 with 3-card purchase (reg. $34.99) Valid 9/27-12/24.
SHOPPING
romper.com

Here’s What To Watch With Your Kids All 8 Nights Of Hanukkah

Hanukkah is coming... and a little on the early side this year! From sundown on November 28 through December 6, families will gather to light the menorah, sing songs, eat foods friend in oil, exchange gifts, and tell the story of the Maccabees resistance against Greek colonizers. But for those who want to cuddle up with a Hanukkah movie, special, or episode of their favorite show... well, that might be a little bit of a challenge. There aren’t too many out there, at least not compared to media for another December holiday that’s also coming up...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Real Simple

3 Smart Ways to Organize Your Wrapping Paper

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Gift wrap can be a tricky thing to organize, with a lot of awkwardly shaped items in play—long tubes of gift wrap, bulky bows and rolls of ribbon, and tools like scissors and tape.
LIFESTYLE
HeraldNet

Put down the holiday wrapping paper and use your imagination

For the past few years I’ve worked hard to shrink my family’s environmental footprint over the holidays, and the biggest way I’ve done that is by rethinking gift wrap. I mention this now, even though I’m on-board the let’s-give-Thanksgiving-its-due train, because many people are shopping early this year due to supply shortages.
EVERETT, WA
marthastewart.com

Your Complete Guide to Curating Stunning Holiday Gift Baskets—Including Packing Tips and Item Suggestions

The best holiday gifts are thoughtful, and no present requires quite so much care as a handcrafted gift basket. Every element, from the vessel down to the products inside, is selected with a specific person and their interests in mind. Although it seems like a straightforward project, there's a lot that goes into creating a beautiful, meaningful package. "To start, come up with a gift concept that you know your recipients will actually use and enjoy," says Jamie Kutchman Wynne, the founder and CEO of Marigold & Grey. "If they see that there was a lot of thought that went into the curation of the gift, you've still achieved your goal of making them feel seen and appreciated." Beyond selecting individual items, assembling the basket with care and precision is also important. You'll need to source a size- and theme-appropriate holder, create a cushion, and make sure the products stay put.
LIFESTYLE
thepioneerwoman.com

15 Best Hanukkah Desserts for Eight Sweet Nights

When it's time to celebrate Hanukkah, we always look forward to a sizzling pan of crispy latkes. After all, it's one of the best Hanukkah recipes around. But after scarfing down one or two potato pancakes, along with your brisket and tasty vegetable sides, you'll need a satisfying Hanukkah dessert to finish off the holiday meal. And there are plenty of Hanukkah dessert recipes to go around!
RECIPES
theenglishhome.co.uk

Luxury Christmas wrapping paper for beautifully presented gifts

Even the most beautiful of offerings can be dampened if presented in lacklustre gift wrapping which fails to complement its contents. We round up examples of luxury Christmas wrapping paper and cards so that your gifts can look beautiful on the inside and out. For Christmas wrapping paper that ranges...
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

We Found the BEST Way for Disney Fans to Wrap Their Presents!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. The holiday season is underway (at least according to Disney World!) and we’re spotting seasonal merchandise all over the place!. We’ve seen Spirit Jerseys, new toys, and all kinds...
MOVIES
marthastewart.com

Meow-y Christmas: Your Cat Needs Their Own Holiday House This Season

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Halloween is over, and though we still need to enjoy Thanksgiving, it's a perfectly acceptable time to start decorating for Christmas. (We could all use a little holiday cheer!) While you're putting up your tree, hanging lights, and setting out your porch décor, make sure you don't forget your feline in the festivities.
PETS
womanaroundtown.com

Edible Hanukkah Gifts

You don’t have to know someone’s hobbies or character to extend good wishes with edible gifts. Send or carry. Hanukkah Collection by Laumiere Bakery: Pistachio Floral: The white flower nestled on pistachios blended with berries is the perfect bite-sized treat for the season. Star of David: A succulent treat that balances the sweetness of the traditional marzipan with the subtlety of Californian mission figs, dates and berries. Edible Dreidel: Savor the Almond marzipan molded onto a Dreidel, resting on a delectable date and almond base with your loved ones! Candelicious Menorah: Classic marzipan with caramelized pecan and fruit base are curated together and forms a rich orchestra of mouth-water flavors. Dried dates, dried figs, dried apricots, raisins, almond, pistachio, pumpkin seeds, cacao butter, agave, maple syrup, cinnamon, cardamon, pecan, beetroot powder, arabic gum.$44.95.
LIFESTYLE
HuffingtonPost

Gifts For Extended Family Members You Never See But Have To Buy Presents For

There are the family members you actually keep in regular contact with and then there is the holiday group. You know who I’m talking about. The cousins or aunts or aunt’s cousin’s boyfriend’s sister that you see once a year and have absolutely nothing in common with. While they make for perfectly nice yearly small talk, once the ham is eaten and the Champagne is flat, you cannot for the life of you remember anything personal about them. And yet, year after year, you are expected to get them a present they will enjoy for many more holiday seasons to come. That’s where we come in.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
nybooks.com

Medieval Alphabet Wrapping Paper

﻿SOLD OUT THIS SEASON. CHECK BACK NEXT YEAR. This all-occasion gift wrap is acid free and therefore also suitable for bookbinding, scrapbooking, and other creative projects. Two sheets, each measuring 19.5" x 27", are printed with a design that incorporates illustrations of initial letters from early manuscripts. Vibrant colors and gorgeously detailed. Imported from Italy.
SHOPPING
Daily Mail

Mother-of-EIGHT who refuses to buy her children ANY Christmas gifts hits back at critics who branded her 'cold' - insisting her kids are happier than ever with their frugal holiday (which saves her $700 a year)

A mother-of-eight who refuses to buy her children any Christmas gifts has hit back at critics who branded her 'cold' - insisting that her family's frugal festivities have made her kids happier than ever, while helping her to save $700 a year. Decluttering coach Angie Wipf, 35, from Alberta, Canada,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy