There are tons of cars produced by Ford that we Americans never got to enjoy. Machines like the Ford Escort and all the ensuing Cosworth versions are good examples. These little rear-wheel-drive demons tore up tracks across the globe, and despite the fact that the overwhelming majority of Ford motorsport vehicles raced in the US, Ford fans in the States always consider the Mk 1 Escort to be a Euro-centric holy grail car. This "brand new" Mk 1 rally car is one of the cleanest we've ever seen, despite the fact that it's not technically an Escort, or even a Ford. This car is built by MST in North Wales, UK, and is fabricated from the bottom up.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO