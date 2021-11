CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One queen says “Hello,” and more, to another as Adele and Oprah Winfrey hook up for “One Night Only” at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, on CBS. The occasion, of course, is Adele Adkins’ anxiously anticipated new album, “30,” coming on Nov. 19, which has already launched a No. 1 single (“Easy on Me”) and tied up the world’s vinyl LP manufacturing plants with blockbuster advance orders. Adele will perform from Los Angeles, then talk to Winfrey about “30,” her divorce, weight loss and other matters that are keeping us on the edge of our seats. The show also streams on Paramount+.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO