"We have introduced over 1,000 new bands over the past 20 years and this was a new way of refocusing on them," Van Zandt tells Billboard about what inspired him to spin-off his long-running "Coolest Songs" feature into its own stand-alone streaming channel; check it out at 721 on your digital dial. Van Zandt has been introducing his fans and listeners to a one new "Coolest Song in the World" for two decades, spotlighting them on his original Underground channel as well as on a series of compilation albums.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO