CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Sopranos’ Creator Disagrees with Studio Over Next Move: They Want New Series, I Want Film

By Zack Sharf
IndieWire
IndieWire
 8 days ago

The future of “ The Sopranos ” franchise appears to be at something of a standstill at the moment following the release of prequel film “The Many Saints of Newark.” The drama opened to a paltry $4.6 million at the domestic box office and tapped out at $8.2 million, making it a box office bomb of the pandemic era. However, Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff said last month that “Many Saints” was a monster hit on streaming. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter , “Sopranos” creator David Chase said the film’s streaming popularity has created a divide in how to proceed next with the franchise.

“Well, of course, the movie didn’t do well in theaters, but it, like, broke the machine on streaming — it was huge,” Chase said. “So now they want me to do another series of ‘Sopranos’ from the time the movie ends until the time the series begins. I’m not that anxious to do it.”

Chase would prefer to continue “The Sopranos” franchise with a film that picks up after the events of “Many Saints,” adding, “I would do one more movie. Yeah. Because I have an idea for that that I’d like to do. But I don’t think they want that.”

Speaking to Deadline last month, Sarnoff pushed the series agenda while hyping up the streaming performance of “Many Saints.” “We’re thrilled with the results of ‘Many Saints,'” she said. “Yes, the box office was not quite as big, but back again to the demographics of who’s going to theaters. On the other hand, you see ‘Sopranos’ pop into the top 10 of the most viewed series on the service. It’s given it an entirely new life. We’re talking to David about a new series ‘Sopranos’-related on HBO Max. [The movie] literally lifted the ‘Sopranos’ franchise in a new way, so you can’t measure it in and of itself in the box office.”

Whatever shape “The Sopranos” takes next, film or television series, expect Michael Gandolfini to return as a young Tony Soprano. The actor told Uproxx in September that he’d love to come back to the role after “Many Saints” and play Tony in his 20s.

“I think if there’s an interesting part after this movie, before the show, that we can explore something about Tony that hasn’t been explored, in his youth, in his twenties,” Gandolfini said. “After that, we’re getting a little too old.”

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Will Smith Got Upset After ‘I Am Legend’ Made Box Office History: ‘Sickness of Material Success’

Will Smith had experienced so much box office success heading into December 2007 that something strange happened when his post-apocalyptic zombie thriller “I Am Legend” opened to $77 million: He wasn’t happy. The film, directed by Francis Lawrence, opened in U.S. theaters December 14 and is still the biggest December opening for a non-Christmas release. Why was Smith so upset? He told Oprah Winfrey on a recent episode of “The Oprah Conversation” (via Entertainment Weekly) that his dissatisfaction with the film’s record-breaking box office had everything to do with the “subtle sickness of material success” that comes with being a...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Will Smith Gave Money to ‘King Richard’ Co-Stars After Warners Shifted to Day-and-Date

“King Richard” star and Oscar contender Will Smith opened up his wallet for his cast members amid a reported $40-million payday, The Hollywood Reporter says. Smith produces and stars in the film as the father of Venus and Serena Williams, and per reports, after WarnerMedia shifted its Warner Bros. slate to day-and-date for 2021, he opted to give money to his fellow co-stars. The idea was to compensate the actors for lost theatrical returns. “Smith enjoyed a hefty payday — according to reports, as much as $40 million — and then personally wrote checks to the cast which includes Saniyya Sidney...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ and Other New Movies on Amazon Prime

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Streaming has become more popular than ever, and while COVID restrictions have kept moviegoers mostly out of theaters for the last year, Amazon Prime makes watching new movies from home easy. The platform offers “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” “Cry Macho,” “Candyman,” and other movies recently in theaters. If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, sign up today and enjoy a free 30-day trial...
MOVIES
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Chase
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in November 2021

Black western The Harder They Fall, Halle Berry’s Bruised and the final season of Narcos: Mexico are among the highly anticipated movie and TV titles set to release on Netflix in November. With an all-star cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and LaKeith Stanfield, the Jeymes Samuel-directed and Jay-Z-produced The Harder They Fall is one of the fall’s most anticipated films. Hitting Netflix Nov. 3, the movie follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors) after he discovers his enemy and his parents’ murderer Rufus Buck (Elba) has been released from prison. Uniting his gang, Love tracks down...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Henry Cavill Says There’s “A Lot Of Storytelling” Left For His Man Of Steel But Thinks The Black Superman Film Is An “Exciting” Idea

With a seemingly new take on Superman coming from producer J.J. Abrams and writer Ta-Nahesi Coates, along with the announcement of a Michael B. Jordan Val Zod/Multiverse Superman TV series in the works, it would appear that “Man of Steel” actor Henry Cavill might be forced to retire his cape as Clark Kent. Well, according to the actor, he thinks there’s plenty of life left in his version of Supes, but he also agrees that the projects Warner Bros. seems to be working on sound pretty great too.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Midnight Run’ Sequel Starring Regina Hall in the Works, Robert De Niro to Produce

Universal Pictures is making a sequel to “Midnight Run,” the 1988 action comedy starring Robert De Niro and Charles Grodin. Regina Hall, the actor best known for “Girls Trip” and “Scary Movie,” is starring in the follow-up. It’s unclear if De Niro is reprising his role as bounty hunter Jack Walsh in the buddy action film, but he will be involved in the new version as a producer. Aeysha Carr (“Woke,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is writing the screenplay, though plot details and additional cast members have been kept under wraps. The original “Midnight Run” sees De Niro play a bounty hunter who pursues a...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Series
Variety

Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon to Star in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Movie

Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon will star in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming World War II epic “Oppenheimer,” a drama about the development of the atomic bomb. It is not clear who Downey Jr. and Damon will be playing in the film. Nolan is assembling a star-studded cast, one that includes Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife Katherine. Oppenheimer, a physicist who was integral to the Manhattan Project, is known as the father of the atomic bomb. Though exact plot details have been kept under wraps, the story is expected to dramatize the creation of the...
MOVIES
rolling out

Jay Z produced, all Black cast, ‘The Harder They Fall’ hits #1 on Netflix (video)

The Harder They Fall has risen quickly to the top of Netflix’s US ratings. Written by Jeymes Samuel and produced by Jay-Z, the western-themed tale centers on the rivalry between cowboys Rufus Black (Idris Elba) and Nat Love (Jonathan Majors). The star-studded ensemble cast also includes Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Deon Coles, Lakeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, Damon Wayans Jr and more.
TV & VIDEOS
MovieWeb

Griselda Series to Star Sofia Vergara as the Cocaine Godmother

Griselda Blanco's story has been told in numerous books, documentaries and exposés. Her story has also been told on screen in a TV movie Cocaine Godmother with Catherine Zeta-Jones taking on the role of the charismatic and deadly drug lord. Sofia Vergara is set to take a deep dive in the new Netflix limited series, Griselda. With the series consisting of six 50-minute episodes, it would seem they are going to tell Blanco's tale from the 80s to the 2000s.
TV SERIES
purewow.com

This Must-Watch Keanu Reeves Thriller Is the New #3 Movie on Netflix

If you love Keanu Reeves, then you need to watch this not-quite-brand-new sci-fi flick on Netflix. Introducing Replicas, which is making a comeback on the streaming service. Although it originally premiered back in 2018, the film just recently claimed the number three spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked behind Army of Thieves and 21 Jump Street and ahead of Hypnotic, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and American Gangster.)
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
CinemaBlend

Netflix’s The Harder They Fall: What Fans Are Saying About The Idris Elba Movie

Western movies aren’t nearly as common as they were in decades past, and the few offerings from that genre that trickle in nowadays oftentimes have a steeper hill to climb to impress audiences. Netflix has dabbled with Westerns a few times in recent years, and the streaming service’s latest movie on that front is The Harder They Fall, starring Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors, among others. Following a limited theatrical release in late October, The Harder They Fall premiered on Netflix on Wednesday, November 3, right before Marvel’s Eternals dropped in theaters.
MOVIES
Variety

Jennifer Hudson Pitching New Talk Show With Warner Bros. to Launch After ‘Ellen’ Ends Its Run (EXCLUSIVE)

Oscar winner and “American Idol” alum Jennifer Hudson is adding something completely different to her resume: Talk show host. Hudson, most recently seen on the big screen playing Aretha Franklin in “Respect,” is pitching a new daytime talker to be produced by the team from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Variety has learned. Although not technically an “Ellen” replacement — her show wouldn’t be a continuation of the “Ellen” deals and is being shopped as an entirely new series — it would be positioned as Warner Bros. TV’s new flagship daytime talk show now that “Ellen” is ending its run. “Ellen” executive producers...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Your Agent Is a Con Artist: ‘The Beta Test’ Director Jim Cummings Wants to Liberate Indie Filmmaking

The story usually goes like this: Filmmaker delivers promising work, scores an agent, and lets them take charge. Jim Cummings is on a mission to change that. After turning his Sundance-acclaimed short film “Thunder Road” into a feature with crowdfunding, he secured a Sundance Creative Distribution Fellowship grant to support his self-distribution efforts. Eventually, the movie made back its $200,000 production exclusively in France, which exceeded any traditional distribution offers he’d received. The director came out of the experience intent on retaining control of his work without any representation — and eager to convince other filmmakers to do the same.  “Agencies...
MOVIES
No Film School

Are We Getting a New 'Sopranos' Movie or Series?

David Chase and the studio are looking for an offer they can't refuse. After the debut of The Many Saints of Newark, audiences everywhere were foaming at the mouth for more of anything from The Sopranos world. We heard rumors we'd get a new limited series, and about more Sopranos movies.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Andrew Garfield Says Making ‘Spider-Man’ Was ‘Heartbreaking’: Focus Was on Money Over Soul

Andrew Garfield shot to international stardom playing the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s beloved web-slinger in “The Amazing Spider-Man” in 2012, and then reprising the role in the 2014 sequel. Until then, he was mostly an indie character actor, starring in films like “Never Let Me Go” and “The Social Network.” While featuring in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is certainly a tony role for any up-and-coming actor, Garfield recently got candid about his experiences starring in the Sony films in an interview with The Guardian. “I got my heart broken a little bit,” the American-British actor said. “I went from being a naive...
MOVIES
Variety

David E. Kelley Peacock Crime Drama ‘The Missing’ Casts ‘Unorthodox’ Star Jeff Wilbusch

The upcoming David E. Kelley crime drama “The Missing” at Peacock has cast Jeff Wilbusch in the lead role. The series, which Variety exclusively reported had been ordered at the streamer, is based on the Dror A. Mishani novel “The Missing File.” Wilbusch will play Avraham Avraham, an NYPD detective with the 77th precinct, whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. He is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down. “The Missing” is the latest American role for Wilbusch. The Israeli-German actor most recently starred in the HBO film...
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

David Chase Is “Not That Anxious” To Do Another ‘Sopranos’ Series But Has An Idea For Another Prequel Film

It was just over a week ago when it was being reported that HBO was developing a new prequel series for “The Sopranos” created by David Chase. This comes after the (apparently) successful launch of “The Many Saints of Newark” on HBO Max. (The film did pretty badly at the box office.) But according to Chase, the series isn’t gonna happen, despite what HBO wants. Instead, he has another idea in mind.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘The Power of the Dog’: Benedict Cumberbatch on the Link Between Jane Campion and ‘Doctor Strange’

Over the past decade, one that has found Benedict Cumberbatch catapulting from global stardom as Sherlock Holmes to Doctor Strange, his personal edict has changed.  “It used to be just about challenging expectations and trying to do something unconventional to keep myself fresh, because of the amount of exposure I’ve had,” he said in a recent interview with IndieWire. “I didn’t want to keep turning up as fast-talking posh English people. That used to be the main driver. But now it’s much more about the people I get to work with.” One of those people is Jane Campion, the director of “The...
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy