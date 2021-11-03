CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwayne Johnson claims he isn’t the one behind the Vin Diesel jibes in his films but ‘they are always funny’

By Annabel Nugent
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ghXD_0clF1JcQ00

Dwayne Johnson has said that writing Vin Diesel jibes into his films is not his idea.

The two action stars infamously feuded during the making of the 2016 Fast and Furious film The Fate of the Furious , in which Johnson starred as Luke Hobbs and Diesel as Dom Toretto.

Johnson’s forthcoming blockbuster Red Notice reportedly features a joke at Diesel’s expense.

This is not the first time that one of Johnson’s films has taken a snipe at the action star. The 2018 film Fighting With My Family also featured a similar joke.

In a new interview with SiriusXM , the 49-year-old revealed that including such jeers are not his idea.

“The jokes never end,” said the actor. “People were asking me about [making jokes at Diesel’s expense] and they just find a way... These Vin Diesel jokes play great to the audience by the way – which is always a good thing because it’s all about [the audience].

“But people think these jokes come from me and they actually don’t. I mean, you’d be surprised at how many people come to me with, ‘I got a great one.’ I’m like, ‘Ok.’ ‘I got another great Vin Diesel joke.’ ‘I’m sure you do.’”

He laughed and said it was “always funny”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HrNSV_0clF1JcQ00

The feud between the Moana star and Diesel went viral in 2016 when Johnson shared a post to social media, in which he referred to an unnamed co-star on the set of The Fate of the Furious (later revealed to be Diesel) as a “chicken s***” and “candy a**”.

In an interview with Vanity Fair last month, the actor said that he regretted publicly sharing the message but noted that “I meant what I said”.

He added that “every single crew member found their way to me and either quietly thanked me or sent me a note” for posting the criticism.

In June this year, Diesel told Men’s Health magazine that the feud emerged because Johnson’s acting needed “a lot of tough love to assist in getting that performance where it needed to be”.

The 54-year-old added that he “would do anything I’d have to do in order to get performances in anything I’m producing”.

Red Notice , which also stars Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, arrives on Netflix on 5 November.

