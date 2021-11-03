$66 Million DeWitt School bond passes

DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) — The final election results are coming in and the DeWitt Public Schools bond passed this morning.

The results showcase the decision was not a close call. Over a thousand more individuals voted in favor of the bond. 2,381 individuals voted yes and 973 individuals voted no.

DeWitt Public Schools plans on investing the $66 million into building work, a new support building, band storage, and to take care of playgrounds and parking.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.