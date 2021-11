America’s employers stepped up their hiring in October, adding a solid 531,000 jobs, the most since July. Retired Ripon College economist Paul Schoofs says its a sign that the recovery from the pandemic recession may be overcoming a virus-induced slowdown. Schoofs says there’s a strong correlation between a reduction in the COVID-19 delta variant surge and the added jobs. The unemployment rate fell to 4.6 percent last month from 4.8 percent in September. Service companies have reported a sharp jump in sales. More Americans bought new homes last month. And consumer confidence rose in October.

JOBS ・ 2 DAYS AGO