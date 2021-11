Each year, Polartec®, a Milliken & Company brand and premium provider of innovative and sustainable textile solutions, holds the Polartec Apex Design Awards, a platform which celebrates the science of fabric and the art of product design through the finest products made from Polartec fabric technologies. From hundreds of entries, 12 winning products are selected based on the skilled and creative uses of Polartec fabric. This year, the Polartec Apex Awards center on the importance of versatility and functionality for today’s consumer. Bringing this concept to life is a creative campaign with the theme “Mountain to Bar and Back Again.” Each...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 22 HOURS AGO