For the second time in the last month, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter is catching heat for how he handled a developing story in the league he covers. In October, Schefter was criticized after it was discovered he sent an unpublished draft of a story to former Washington Football Team general manager Bruce Allen during the NFL labor dispute in 2011. Schefter attached the draft in an email in which he referred to Allen as “Mr. Editor” and asked the executive if anything “should be added, changed, tweaked.”

