CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Ash from erupting volcano forces Spanish islanders indoors

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 8 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

SANTA CRUZ DE LA PALMA, Canary Islands (AP) — Authorities on the Spanish island of La Palma are telling people who live near an erupting volcano to stay indoors because of a heavy fall of ash that has forced the cancellation of flights and school classes.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma, which is part of Spain’s Canary Islands off northwest Africa, has been spewing lava, ash and gases for more than six weeks. The eruption has alternately surged and ebbed since Sept. 19.

Local air quality is “extremely unfavorable” because of high levels of small particles in the air, emergency services belonging to the Canary Islands government said in a statement late Tuesday.

All flights to and from the island have been canceled because of the falling ash, according to Spain’s national airport authority.

With flights canceled, some tourists who came on a sightseeing trip to witness the eruption had to wait in long lines for ferries to leave the island Wednesday.

Madrid resident Patricia Privado, 30, described the erupting volcano as “a spectacle of nature.”

“It is worth it,” she said of her trip. “To hear it roar, to see how the lava falls. You have to experience it”.

León Peña, 65, said he came from the nearby island of Fuerteventura to see what he called “something unique”.

Both said they knew flight cancellations were a possibility, but they didn’t let that deter them from traveling to La Palma. They also saw their trips as a way of supporting the local economy by spending money on the island.

Scientists have said the eruption could last up to three months.

Around 85,000 people live on La Palma. Most of the island is unaffected by the eruption.

More than 7.000 people have been evacuated from their homes due to the threat from the rivers of lava.

The molten rock has covered more than 997 hectares (2,463 acres) and crushed or damaged more than 2.200 buildings.

The volcano’s constant roar and numerous earthquakes have also kept locals on edge. A magnitude 5 quake was felt in the island Wednesday morning according to the National Geographical Institute.

___

Alberto Arce contributed to this story.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Ghost ships’ brought to surface of Pacific Ocean after underwater volcano erupts near Japanese island

A series of underwater volcanic eruptions among Japan’s Ogasawara Islands have revealed sunken warships dating back to the 1940s.The Second World War vessels, dubbed ghost ships, lie around 1,200km south of Tokyo close to the island of Iwo Jima, a speck of volcanic rock in a remote part of the Pacific Ocean. While their existence has long been known about, the ships have been submerged below the sea for more than three decades The vessels were sunk during the Battle of Iwo Jima, a brutal conflict described as one of the bloodiest in US Marine Corps history. The battle...
ASIA
Phys.org

With no sign of eruption's end, ash blankets La Palma island

A volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma that has been erupting for six weeks spewed greater quantities of ash from its main mouth Sunday, a day after producing its strongest earthquake to date. Lava flows descending toward the Atlantic Ocean from a volcanic ridge have covered 970 hectares...
ENVIRONMENT
foxwilmington.com

Ash From La Cumbre Vieja Volcano Buries Homes on Spain’s La Palma Island

Homes and luxury dwellings on the island of La Palma have been buried under feet of volcanic ash, courtesy of the volcano known as La Cumbre Vieja. Scenes of everyday life interrupted, including children’s swings and living rooms, look like something out of a post-apocalyptic sci fi movie. La Cumbre Vieja began erupting in September, and volcanologists don’t know when it will stop. Meanwhile, it continues to make the familiar strange.
SPAIN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volcano#Canary Islands#Earthquake#Economy#Africa#Spanish#Santa Cruz De La Palma#Ap
dallassun.com

Ash clouds from Mount Etna eruption causes flight cancellations

The eruption of Mount Etna on the Italian island of Sicily has forced airlines to cancel holiday flights to Greece. British Airways flights from London Heathrow to Athens were cancelled with less than one hour's notice, while two Aegean Airlines flights experienced minor delays. The volcano has produced tens of...
INDUSTRY
iosconews.com

Lava flows from summit in Hawaii volcano eruption

Kilauea, one of the most active volcanos on Earth, continued erupting on Hawaii's Big Island Friday. The eruption is not in an area with homes and is entirely contained within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. (Oct. 29) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license...
HAWAII STATE
Times Leader

Daily infections in Czech Republic close to record levels

PRAGUE (AP) — Coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic have jumped significantly and are at levels close to record numbers seen during previous waves, authorities said Wednesday. The Health Ministry said the daily tally of new cases reached 14,539 on Tuesday, about 4,500 more than a week ago and the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Leader

Daily COVID-19 infections jump in Czech Republic, Slovakia

PRAGUE (AP) — Coronavirus cases soared to a new record high in Slovakia on Wednesday, with some hospitals having to move COVID-19 patients elsewhere in the country because they couldn’t take any more. In neighboring Czech Republic, new infections jumped to levels close to record numbers seen during previous waves,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Environment
Place
Madrid, Spain
Times Leader

Germans celebrate Carnival again despite high virus numbers

BERLIN (AP) — Carnival revelers in the western Germany city of Cologne were lining up Thursday to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccinations before they could begin the start of the outdoors celebrations — after a hiatus due to the pandemic last year. Despite strict pandemic rules, the start of...
FESTIVAL
The Independent

Giant owl not seen for 150 years pictured in wild for first time

A giant owl that has gone almost unseen in African rainforests for 150 years has been photographed in the wild for the first time by British scientists working in Ghana. Shelley’s Eagle Owl was spotted on 16 October in what has been hailed as a “sensational discovery” by ecologists. With only a few thousand thought to be in existence, the species is officially classified as being at risk of extinction.A picture of the bird was taken by Dr Joseph Tobias, of the Department of Life Sciences at Imperial College London, and Dr Robert Williams, an ecologist from Somerset. The...
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Cancun shooting: Video shows moment gangsters opened fire on rival drug dealers outside luxury resort

Surveillance footage captured the moment a group of Mexican gangsters launched a shoot-out that left two suspected drug dealers dead and four Americans wounded at a resort in Mexico.Gunfire erupted on the beach by the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancún in Puerto Morelos on 4 November, sending tourists scrambling for cover.Officials said a party of 10 to 15 armed criminals with ties to the Sinaloa Cartel arrived on the beach by boat and shot dead two suspected drug dealers in what’s been described as a targeted “execution”.Video from surveillance cameras on the property shows the alleged assassins wandering on the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Japanese wolf extinct for 115 years is found to be the closest known wild relative of the modern dog: DNA scraped from museum specimens confirms the link

The modern dog broke off from its feral cousin, the gray wolf, some 20,000 to 40,000 years ago, but following that ancient family tree has proven difficult, since no living wolf species are genetically very closely related to the domesticated canine. Now, researchers have found your pet puppy's closest known...
ANIMALS
Dezeen

Clemens Weisshaar found dead in Portugal

German designer Clemens Weisshaar has been found dead in Portugal close to a burned-out car containing the remains of his young son. Weisshaar, 44, was co-founder of pioneering design studio Kram\Weisshaar. Portuguese media reported that the incident was "a case of homicide, followed by suicide". Founded with Stockholm-based designer Reed...
WORLD
techeblog.com

Russian Boy Claims to be from Mars and is Here on Earth to Save it from Nuclear Apocalypse

Boriska Kipriyanovich from Volgograd, Russia, a so-called “Indigo Child”, claims to have lived on Mars in a past life before being reborn here on Earth to save it from nuclear apocalypse. If his story is to be believed, Martians were allegedly wiped out by a nuclear conflict thousands of years ago, and he warns that Earth is headed in the same direction and will share the same fate as “his people”. Read more for a video about the boy and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
AFP

Drowned US adventurer's boat washes up on Pacific atoll

The boat used by the late US Paralympian and ocean rower Angela Madsen has been found washed up on a remote Marshall Islands atoll 16 months after she drowned trying to cross the Pacific in it. Madsen's body was found floating in the ocean in June last year, 59 days after she set off on a quest to become the first paraplegic to row solo from California to Hawaii. But the 60-year-old's specially designed boat "Rowoflife" was never recovered and spent more than a year drifting the ocean currents. Marshall Islander Benjamin Chutaro said it washed up in late October on the shore of Mili Island, about 120 kilometres (75 miles) east of the capital Majuro.
ACCIDENTS
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy