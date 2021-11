Ulta Beauty Inc. will offer same-day delivery from locations in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston and Boise through a partnership with DoorDash Inc. , the companies announced on Tuesday. The program will be expanded in 2022. On Monday, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. announced a portal for baby items, available on Uber . DoorDash stock is up 40.3% for the year to date. Ulta has gained 27.3%. And the S&P 500 index has risen 23.2% for the period.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO