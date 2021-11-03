CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Coroner criticises failure to share MI5 intelligence on Fishmongers’ Hall killer

By Matthew Weaver
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s3eBK_0clEz0tu00

Collective failures by the security services, police and probation officers before the terrorist killings at Fishmongers’ Hall in London must be addressed to avoid a similar attack in future, a coroner has warned.

In a prevention of future deaths report , Judge Mark Lucraft QC, a former chief coroner, set out 22 “matters of concern” arising from the incident, including a failure by MI5 to share intelligence information about the likelihood of the attack.

In November 2019, the convicted terrorist Usman Khan stabbed Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, to death at a prisoner education event at the hall, after he was released under licence. Khan, who was invited to attend by Cambridge University’s Learning Together programme, was shot dead by police after being fought off by others attending the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U8TAE_0clEz0tu00
Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones were killed at the prisoner education event. Photograph: Metropolitan police/AFP/Getty Images

In a report released on Wednesday, Lucraft, the coroner who presided over the inquests, said: “There are risks that future deaths could occur unless action is taken.”

In May, an inquest jury found “missed opportunities” in the way Khan was investigated by the security services and the police before the incident probably contributed to the deaths of the victims.

Khan had served eight years in high-security prison for trying to set up a terrorist training camp in Pakistan. When he was released on licence in December 2018 he had been placed under priority investigation by MI5 because it had intelligence that he was planning an attack. But this information was not passed on to the probation officers managing Khan. He was then allowed to attend the Fishmongers’ Hall event without a police escort or a search of his bag, which contained two knives used to carry out the attack.

Lucraft said the failure to share this information about Khan was “very unsatisfactory” and as a result those responsible for managing him in the community were “entirely ignorant” of intelligence that he was intent on carrying an attack. “Every effort should be made to ensure that a situation of this kind does not occur again,” he says.

Lucraft also expressed alarm that the decision to allow Khan to attend the Fishmongers’ Hall event unaccompanied was not recorded in multi-agency public protection arrangements (Mappa) meetings attended by police, the security services and probation.

He writes: “It would not be fair to lay the blame on the offender manager, when in fact there appears to have been a collective failure by the Mappa participants to give any thought to the risks arising from the prospective visit to London. In this regard, it should be noted that the jury found ‘serious deficiencies in the management of Khan by Mappa’ and a ‘blind spot to Khan’s unique risks’.”

The report calls for better record-keeping and possibly audio recordings of Mappa meetings.

Lucraft says information could be shared without compromising security by giving an officer involved in covert operations personal responsibility to ensure that Mappa members are properly informed about intelligence.

Lucraft says: “It is vital that decisions on the management of terrorist offenders should take account of relevant security intelligence information.”

Merritt’s family broadly welcomed the report but expressed disappointment that the coroner was not more explicit in his criticism of MI5. In a statement they said: “We appreciate that the coroner has called for a senior police officer to be given individual responsibility on information and intelligence sharing from a covert operation, but that doesn’t stipulate any corresponding expectation from MI5 to be proactive in relation to Mappa meetings, making sure that the nominated police officer is properly briefed, that reasoned decisions are made about what is (or is not) disseminated and to whom, or that there is feedback to MI5. We think that MI5 needs to emerge a little more from the shadows and take responsibility and scrutiny. That improves decision-making.”

Lucraft’s other recommendations include:

  • Random drug testing for offenders on licence, after toxicology analysis revealed Khan had taken cocaine before the attack.

  • Better mentoring arrangements of offenders under licence to ensure they do not suddenly stop, as they did in Khan’s case, because of contractual dispute between the Home Office and the provider.

  • Police should be allowed to search terrorist offenders released under licence without specific legal grounds.

  • Forensic psychologists should be involved in risk assessments of terrorist offenders released under licence.

  • Learning Together should be given risk profiles of offenders attending their courses.

  • Learning Together should consider how it mitigates the risk for its students of coming into contact with serious offenders.

• This article was amended on 4 November 2021. It was toxicology analysis, not blood samples, that showed Usman Khan had taken cocaine before the attack.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

MI5 did not pass ‘highly relevant’ intelligence to police before Manchester Arena bombing

MI5 failed to pass on two “highly relevant” pieces of intelligence to counter-terror police in the months leading up to the Manchester Arena bombing, a public inquiry has heard.A previous review revealed that MI5 did not appreciate the significance of the intelligence at the time, but in retrospect it was “highly relevant” to Salman Abedi’s plans.Detective Chief Superintendent Dominic Scally, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North West, said neither piece of intelligence was given to his officers.Sir John Saunders, chair of the inquiry, has ruled that details could not be made public and will be heard in closed sessions of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mi5#Audio Recordings#Pakistan#Police#Fishmongers Hall#Cambridge University#Afp Getty
International Business Times

Brian Laundrie Died By Suicide? Evidence Found At Scene May Have Answers

Experts believe that a personal item found alongside the body of 23-year-old Brian Laundrie on Wednesday could be the key to solving the cause of his death and that of his 22-year-old fiancée, Gabby Petito. The FBI and the North Port Police Department on Wednesday found Laundrie’s skeletal remains in...
NORTH PORT, FL
The Independent

Mother of murdered sisters tells Met Police to ‘get the rot out’ after officers admit taking photos of bodies

The mother of two murdered women whose bodies were photographed by Metropolitan Police officers has told the force to “get the rot out once and for all”.Mina Smallman, a retired Anglican priest, said Scotland Yard’s apologies for the handling of her daughters’ disappearance and officers’ subsequent actions was “too little, too late”.Speaking outside the Old Bailey, she said: “You need to drill down and get the rot out once and for all. You are not above the law, you are not going to be protected.”Asked if the Metropolitan Police commissioner should resign Ms Smallman said it was not the “right...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
International Business Times

Mother Of Woman Whose Body Was Raped In Mortuary By Necrophile Speaks Out

A U.K. mother was arrested after she took a knife and rushed to a London police station to "punish" the necrophile who raped the body of her daughter. David Fuller, 67, pleaded guilty last week to killing Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, in separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, nearly 35 years ago. He also admitted 44 charges in relation to necrophilia involving women and girls aged between 9 and 100 in morgues in Sussex and Kent.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Two injured after gang-related machine gun battle outside party

A gang of five men and one woman hit two innocent bystanders in a machine gun battle outside a party with hundreds of guests over a petty feud. Some 34 bullets were blasted when two rival groups of heavily armed gunmen opened fire at each other outside a private function in east London.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Oscar Pistorius could be considered for parole

South African Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius could be considered for parole, after serving half his sentence for murdering his girlfriend, an official and a lawyer said Monday. By July this year, the 34-year-old had served half the term, the minimum period to be considered for parole, according to the victim's family lawyer.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man with knife threatens passers-by in Norway, is shot dead

A man reportedly armed with a knife threatened passers-by on the streets of the Norwegian capital, Oslo on Tuesday, before being shot dead by police, officials said.Norwegian media published footage of the alleged attacker, naked from the waist up and wielding a knife. Police initially suggested that passers-by had been wounded, but later said that only one police officer was slightly hurt.“We have so far no information that this is terror-related," Senior Police Chief Egil Joergen Brekke told a news conference.“To us, this appears to be a stand-alone act, so that there is no reason to fear for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy who stabbed friend more than 70 times was thrown out of primary school for knife threat

A teenage boy who stabbed his friend more than 70 times and tried to behead him had been reportedly expelled from school at the age of 10 after threatening a girl with a knife.Marcel Grzeszcz, 15, was convicted of murdering Roberts Buncis on 12 December last year, two days before the victim’s 13th birthday.It has since emerged that he was expelled after he had taken a knife into St Nicholas Primary School in Boston, Lincolnshire, and threatened a girl with it.A mother who used to take Roberts to school with her children told The Sun: “It’s not his first incident...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Actor Arrested for Allegedly Selling Drugs

Authorities in Bengaluru, India arrested actor Chekwume Malvin last month on suspicion of selling drugs. The acclaimed performer in the Indian film world was allegedly caught in possession of 15 grams of MDMA and 250 milliliters of hashish oil, all in proximity of an old school campus in the city. In addition to criminal charges, Malvin may face consequences with his immigration status.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Tennessee Gangster Disciples member known as ‘Creeper da Reeper’ convicted of killing murder witness

A gang enforcer and hitman who shot and killed a witness was convicted Wednesday of several offenses, including racketeering, the Justice Department said. Brandon Durell Hardison, who went by "Creep" and "Creeper da Reeper," was found guilty by a federal jury of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, causing death through the use of a firearm, murder of a witness to prevent communication to a law enforcement official regarding a federal offense, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

50K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy