Here's How Instagram Eats Aldi's Butter Croissants

It's not every day you hear people raving over the in-flight snack they received during their most recent travels, but then again, not all airplane food is as good as the stroopwafel. Described by Spoon University as two thin, crispy waffles with a layer of caramel in between, this delectable Dutch treat entered into the complimentary snack rotation on United Airlines flights in 2015 and quickly became a favorite for passengers and non-passengers alike shortly after (via The Points Guy). In fact, the love for these cookies was so strong amongst United flight takers that there was a major outcry when the airline decided to remove the treat from its in-flight offers in 2018, leading them to bring it back just one year later.

