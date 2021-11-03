Here's How Instagram Eats Aldi's Butter Croissants

Italian celebrity chef, Scott Conant, is well known in the food world. He is a James Beard award winner, a judge on the Food Network TV show "Chopped," and the author of four Italian cookbooks, with the most recent titled, "Peace, Love, and Pasta," per Forbes. Conant is also the owner of three restaurants — Cellaio Steak, Mora Italian, and The Americano — according to Conant's website. His food career began at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, and he spent time in Europe before working at several important restaurants in New York City. While in New York, he trained under and worked alongside influential chefs before taking the initiative to open his restaurant L'Impero in 2002, per Iconic Life.
