CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Lojas Americanas shares soar after merger and share dilution announcement

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wvTPM_0clEypQZ00

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian retailers Americanas SA and Lojas Americanas SA took another step toward their planned merger here on Wednesday and said the stakes of their billionaire controlling shareholders will be diluted so that they hold 29.2% of the combined company, Americanas.

Americanas SA was formerly known as B2W Digital.

Brazilian billionaires Jorge Paulo Lemann, Marcel Telles and Carlos Alberto Sicupira, founders of 3G Capital, currently control Lojas Americanas here and will become "reference shareholders" and not hold more than 50% of the voting shares, the companies said in a securities filing.

Shares rose sharply on the news. Preferred shares in holding Lojas Americanas were up 12.3% and common shares up 9% in late morning trading in Sao Paulo. Common shares of Americanas SA were up 5%.

Although the company said controlling shareholders are not charging a premium, Americanas is proposing the adoption of a takeover defense mechanism.

According to the company, any shareholder acquiring more than 15% of shares would trigger a tender offer to all shareholders. The mechanism known as a poison pill makes it more difficult for any investor to accumulate a stake similar to the reference shareholders.

Itau BBA analysts said the deal was positive for Lojas Americanas, as it would enhance the company’s corporate governance structure and ease some investors’ concerns regarding corporate governance.

Once the deal is concluded, shares issued by Americanas SA held by Lojas Americanas will be canceled and each shareholder of Lojas Americanas will receive 0.186 common share issued by Americanas, they added.

The resulting combined company will be listed in the United States. The filing mentions the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq and does not give a time frame for the listing.

The filing also says the deal values Lojas Americanas SA net equity at 10.3 billion reais ($1.81 billion), while Americanas SA net equity is valued at 25.8 billion reais.

Americanas SA has already received 6.3 billion reais in assets spun off from Lojas Americanas in a deal announced earlier this year, but both continued trading separately.

($1 = 5.6795 reais)

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Are Soaring Today

Babcock & Wilcox's (NYSE:BW) third-quarter revenue of $160 million fell well short of analysts' consensus expectation of $187 million. Investors, however, don't seem to mind too much as the company crushed earnings estimates. While analysts had expected it to book earnings per share of $0.02, the company, a leader in energy and environmental technologies, reported EPS of $0.12.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Paulo Lemann
Reuters

Morgan Stanley appoints new emerging markets equity head -memo

NEW YORK, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley has appointed Amy Oldenburg as head of emerging markets equity, replacing Ruchir Sharma who is retiring after a 25-year stint at the bank, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. Oldenburg has spent over 20 years in Morgan Stanley’s asset management...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Amyris Are Plummeting This Week

The company failed to meet top- and bottom-line estimates. Investors are afraid of dilution in the coming years. Roth Capital cut its price target on the stock. Consistent with the falling temperatures outside, investors are turning a cold shoulder to synthetic biology specialist Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) this week. As of the close of the trading session on Thursday, shares of Amyris have plunged 47% from their closing price of $14.09 last Friday.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Thursday, still underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) inched 0.03% higher to $327.74 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.52% to 15,704.28 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.44% to 35,921.23. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $56.59 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3g Capital#Dilution#Brazilian#Americanas Sa#Digital#Itau Bba#Nasdaq
siliconangle.com

Amazon-backed electric vehicle firm Rivian’s shares soar 43% after IPO

Shares of Amazon.com Inc.-backed electric vehicle firm Rivian Automotive Inc. soared 43% in their debut on the Nasdaq exchange after one of the biggest initial public offerings of the year. Late Tuesday, the company had set a price of $78 per share. Rivian, whose shares trade under the ticker symbol...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Indian shares edge lower as metals, banks fall; Nykaa soars in debut

BENGALURU, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended slightly lower on Wednesday, weighed down by metals and bank stocks, while online fashion startup Nykaa nearly doubled in a stellar market debut. The blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) closed down 0.15% at 18,017.20, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex...
STOCKS
protocol.com

Expensify shares soar in IPO

Shares of Expensify soared more than 45% as the expense management company began trading on the Nasdaq on Wednesday. Expensify priced its IPO at $27 a share at a $2.18 billion valuation. The stock climbed more than 45% at $39.20 in midday trades. "It's a pretty exciting time," Expensify CEO...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

Affirm Stock Soaring After Amazon Partnership Announced

Shares of Affirm ( (AFRM) - Get Affirm Holdings Report), a fintech company that lets users split purchases into several payments, have skyrocketed in after-hours trading after the company announced its plans to expand a partnership with Amazon ( (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report). At bell on Wednesday, shares...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Aurora Cannabis shares fall on revenue miss

Aurora Cannabis Inc. fell 3.2% in premarket trades on Wednesday after the cannabis company fell short of revenue estimates. Stifel analyst W. Andrew Carter reiterated a sell rating on the stock and said initial signs of stabilization are taking hold at the Canadian cannabis company, but not at a pace to sustain its current valuation. Its revenue benefitted from bulk sales to Israel. "Results suggest some signs of success in the transition to focusing on premium brands including outperformance from San Rafael and Whistler with Quebec shipment growth yielding stable consumer sales," Carter said in a research note. "Cost...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

EVgo stock soars after expanded partnerships with GM, Uber

Shares of EVgo Inc. soared 18.1% in morning trading Tuesday, paring earlier gains of as much as 32.2%, after the electric-vehicle charging network announced expansions of its collaboration with General Motors Co. and its partnership with Uber Technologies Inc. . With GM, EVgo said the companies increased plans on building DC fast-charging stalls to 3,250 through 2025 from 2,750, and will increase the number of metropolitan markets covered to 52 from 40. "As EV adoption picks up momentum across both consumer and commercial segments, the charging infrastructure buildout needs to continue being a few steps ahead of demand," said EVgo Chief Executive Cathy Zoi. With Uber, the expanded partnership includes new discounts and benefits for all Uber rideshare drivers, who tend to charge their EVs multiple times per day. The company said Uber drivers can access EVgo member rates without any monthly fees, while those with Uber Pro Gold, Platinum or Diamond status can save up to 30% over standard charging rates. EVgo shares have soared 47.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 6.1%.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Why Luminar Shares Are Soaring Today

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) is trading higher Tuesday after the company announced its lidar solution has been selected to be part of the sensor suite in NVIDIA Corp's (NASDAQ: NVDA) NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion autonomous vehicle reference platform. Nvidia's AI vehicle computing platform accelerates development of autonomous consumer vehicles with planned...
STOCKS
Street.Com

How to Trade the Soaring Shares of Roblox

Shares of the online gaming company Roblox ( RBLX) , which reported strong quarterly numbers last night, gapped higher Tuesday. Prices have made a wide high/low range and the close today is still yet to be determined. Let's check the charts of RBLX to suggest a technical strategy. We were...
STOCKS
bizjournals

Nextdoor's valuation soars in first day on Wall Street after Khosla SPAC merger

Nextdoor Inc. moved onto Wall Street Monday, making its debut on the New York Stock Exchange after merging with a blank check company sponsored by Khosla Ventures. The San Francisco neighborhood-focused social networking company's shares jumped by more than 50% in the first hour of trading after its leaders rang the opening bell at the NYSE. That jump later dropped back to around 35%. The Monday rise gave Nextdoor a valuation of more than $6 billion, compared to about $2.2 billion when it raised funds in September 2019.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
q957.com

SoftBank shares untraded after $9 billion buyback announcement

TOKYO (Reuters) -SoftBank Group Corp shares were untraded with a glut of buy orders on Tuesday morning in Tokyo, a day after the Japanese conglomerate said it would spend up to 1 trillion yen ($8.8 billion) buying back almost 15% of its shares. The buyback announcement came after SoftBank crashed...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

222K+
Followers
237K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy