Regulators are facing demands to investigate hidden commissions paid to freeholders of flats after homeowners saw their buildings insurance premiums hiked by 400 per cent.The dramatic rise in insurance costs rubs “salt in sore wounds” for hundreds of thousands of residents trapped in potentially unsafe homes that they can’t sell due to fire safety defects discovered in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy, the Liberal Democrats have said.The party, along with campaign group the Leasehold Knowledge Partnership (LKP), is calling on the competition watchdog to step in to ban commission paid by insurance firms to freeholders and managing agents...

ECONOMY ・ 19 HOURS AGO