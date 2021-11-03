CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA roundup: Chris Paul No. 3 in all-time assists after Suns’ win

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06H7fF_0clEyfqX00

Chris Paul posted a double-double and reached a career milestone as the host Phoenix Suns defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 112-100 on Tuesday night.

Paul scored 12 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 18 assists while passing Mark Jackson and former Sun Steve Nash to move into third place in the NBA’s all-time assist list.

Paul, 36, ended the night with 10,346 assists as he topped Jackson (10,334) and then Nash (10,335). The list is topped by John Stockton (15,806) and Jason Kidd (12,091).

Mikal Bridges scored 22 points, JaVale McGee and Devin Booker had 18 each, Frank Kaminsky scored 17 and Jae Crowder added 13 for Phoenix. Jonas Valanciunas had 23 points and 14 rebounds, Josh Hart scored 16, Devonte’ Graham added 12 and Nickeil Alexander-Walker 10 to lead the Pelicans, who were playing the first of four road games in seven days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CeNmy_0clEyfqX00
Also Read:
NBA games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks and best bets

Lakers 119, Rockets 117

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook combined for a season-best 84 points as Los Angeles rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit and survived a wild finish for a victory over visiting Houston.

James finished with game highs of 30 points and 10 assists while Davis and Westbrook had 27 points apiece. Davis and Westbrook each grabbed nine rebounds, and Westbrook added seven assists.

After scoring a team-high 23 points in the Sunday win, Carmelo Anthony chipped in with 15 off the bench for the Lakers, who totaled 26 points off 25 Houston turnovers. Wood had a game-high 16 rebounds to go with a team-high 26 points for the Rockets, who lost despite shooting 52.7 percent.

Related: NBA Power Rankings – Jazz clear top team, Celtics in disarray

Heat 125, Mavericks 110

Tyler Herro scored 25 points off the bench, leading Miami to its fifth straight win as it defeated host Dallas.

Herro had 15 of his points in the key second quarter, when the Heat took control of the game, and they never trailed again. The Heat also got 23 points from Jimmy Butler. Veteran point guard Kyle Lowry, in his first year with the Heat, had his best game of the season with 22 points and a game-high nine assists. He made 7 of 10 shots from the floor, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range.

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with a game-high 33 points and a team-high five assists. Dallas also got 25 points from Jalen Brunson, 17 from Tim Hardaway Jr. and 10 from Reggie Bullock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24rJUg_0clEyfqX00 Also Read:
50 Top NBA players of 2021: Giannis, Kawhi, LeBron battle for #1

Jazz 119, Kings 113

Donovan Mitchell scored 36 points, Mike Conley Jr. fired in 30 and Utah toughened up in the clutch to pull away from Sacramento for a win in Salt Lake City.

Bojan Bogdanovic added 20 points while Rudy Gobert had another double-double with 20 rebounds and 12 points as the Jazz beat the Kings for the sixth straight time. It was also Utah’s sixth win in seven games overall this season.

Harrison Barnes put up 23 points to lead the Kings, who had all five starters and two reserves score in double figures. Sacramento held a lead in the final five minutes after trailing for most of the first 3 1/2 quarters.

Related: NBA defensive rankings – Bulls ascending, Celtics descending

Bucks 117, Pistons 89

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and four blocks as short-handed Milwaukee continued its dominance of host Detroit.

Pat Connaughton and Jordan Nwora had 16 points apiece and Bobby Portis added 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Justin Robinson chipped in 11 points with four assists as the Bucks snapped a three-game losing streak. The Bucks played without starters Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez due to illness or injury.

Jerami Grant led the Pistons, who have only one win this season, with 21 points. Trey Lyles added 13 points and seven rebounds off the bench. The top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Cade Cunningham, made just 2 of 14 shots from the field and went 0-for-9 on 3-point attempts to finish with just six points in 29 minutes.

Related: NBA Rookie of the Year race 2021-22 – Scottie Barnes jumps up to top spot

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Chris Paul’s true feelings about shocking Robert Sarver allegations, per Suns coach Monty Williams

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams has broken his silence about the controversial allegations that have been thrown at team owner Robert Sarver. ESPN recently dropped a bombshell report exposing Sarver’s alleged racist and misogynistic nature. The accusations have blown up and it has even prompted the NBA to issue their own statement about the pressing matter.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Bleacher Report

Kenyon Martin on Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Playing Against His Son: 'It Was Dope'

Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Scottie Pippen Explains Why The 1998-99 Houston Rockets Superteam Was A Failure: "I Didn't Realize How Much Hakeem Had Diminished... I Didn't Realize Charles Wasn't As Dedicated As I Thought He Would Be."

The Houston Rockets had a fair amount of star power on their team during the 1998-99 season. They had Hakeem Olajuwon and Charles Barkley on the roster from the 1997-87 season and added Scottie Pippen via trade. Pippen was coming off a three-peat with the Chicago Bulls, and with his addition, there were a lot of expectations for that Houston Rockets team.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Person
Jason Kidd
Person
Steve Nash
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: Five Possible Russ Trades

New Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook was always going to be a bit of an awkward fit with incumbent superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Just how awkward the fit could get was on display during his regular season debut Tuesday night, in a performance so bad that James had to console him.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers Recap: LA Makes A Big Lineup Change And Carmelo Anthony Strikes Again

Lakers fans were finally able to breathe a sigh of relief, as Los Angeles built and maintained a double-digit advantage over the visiting Houston Rockets for much of the teams' first meeting of the year, ultimately securing a 95-85 win. A big lineup change and the hot shooting of Carmelo Anthony helped ice the victory. Los Angeles moved to a 4-3 record on the young season. A rematch against the rebuilding Rockets is scheduled for Tuesday night.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Devonte Graham#Lakers 119#Rockets#Nba Power Rankings#Celtics#Mavericks
fadeawayworld.net

The Last 40 Assist Champions: John Stockton Is The All-Time Assists King

The offense in the NBA these days is at an all-time high, as teams are focusing on efficient ways of scoring a ton of points. Of course, we have some of the most spectacular offensive players of all time handling the ball, and creating for others is the best way to score plenty of points. Ball movement and teamwork are encouraged by the NBA, which is why we are seeing high assist numbers every week.
NBA
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: Chris Paul Glad it’s Not a “Seven Game Season”

“Thank God it’s not a 7-game season” something Chris Paul echoed after the Phoenix Suns’ team practice on Thursday. To start the season 1-3, while not ideal, should not be something where the “world feels like it’s crumbling.” This is especially true after the fact their last loss came on a buzzer beater 3-pointer that Harrison Barnes of the Sacramento Kings drilled as the clock struck “:00.0”.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
FanSided

The Whiteboard: Offensive evolution for the Miami Heat and a history of Chris Paul’s assists

The Whiteboard is The Step Back’s daily basketball newsletter, covering the NBA, WNBA and more. Subscribe here to get it delivered to you via email each morning. The Miami Heat have looked absolutely dominant to start the season. Their only loss was an 11-point blip to the Indiana Pacers but their six wins include victories over the Bucks, Nets, Hornets, Grizzlies and Mavericks, all of which have come by double-digits. They currently have the second-most efficient offense and the best defense in the league by a wide margin, outscoring opponents by an average of 16.4 points per 100 possessions so far this season.
NBA
CBS Sports

Chris Paul, Suns trying to stay focused on basketball as Robert Sarver investigation launches

The Phoenix Suns were rocked by allegations of racism and misogyny from owner Robert Sarver on Thursday, but as the NBA launches its investigation into the matter, the team still has a season to play. The 4-3 Suns have had an uneven start to the season as they attempt to defend their Western Conference championship, and a scandal like this surely won't help matters. Team leaders Devin Booker and Monty Williams preached patience as the league investigates the situation, but one Sun, in particular, has a bit of firsthand experience in these matters.
NBA
ESPN

Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul takes sole possession of third place on career assists list

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul moved into No. 3 on the all-time assists list with his eighth against the visiting New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. With 1:34 left in the second quarter, on a 3-pointer by Jae Crowder, Paul notched career assist No. 10,336 to push past Suns legend Steve Nash for sole possession of third place.
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

24K+
Followers
27K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy