WATCH: Tomas Hertl scores twice as San Jose Sharks defeat Buffalo Sabres

By Sportsnaut
 8 days ago

Tomas Hertl had two goals and an assist for the San Jose Sharks in a 5-3 win against the visiting Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.

Mario Ferraro had a goal and an assist and Rudolfs Balcers had two assists for the Sharks, who have won two in a row. James Reimer made 25 saves.

Jeff Skinner scored twice, Vinnie Hinostroza had two assists, and Craig Anderson made 22 saves for the Sabres, who lost their second straight.

Jonathan Dahlen gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead at 7:25 of the first period. Anderson made the save on a point shot from defenseman Brent Burns and Dahlen, at the left of the net, found the loose puck in a scramble and deposited in the open side of the net.

Skinner tied it 1-1 at 8:48 on a delayed penalty to San Jose. The Sabres pressed with the extra attacker and Skinner capitalized with a shot from the high slot.

Ryan Merkley scored his first NHL goal to put the Sharks ahead 2-1. Hertl intercepted a Sabres clearing attempt and sent it to Merkley who, after back-and-forth passing with Alexander Barabanov, fired a shot from the point that deflected off a pair of Buffalo forwards at 12:49.

Hertl made it 3-1 at 6:13 of the second period, taking a pass from Balcers in the slot and cutting around Sabres defenseman Robert Hagg and sliding it past Anderson.

Caggiula brought the Sabres to within one at 13:33, blasting a slapshot from the top of the left circle that went glove side on Reimer.

Burns sprung Balcers on a breakaway with just under five minutes remaining in the period but Anderson stayed with him to make the save.

Ferraro pushed it to 4-2 at 6:02 of the third period. Jasper Weatherby won a battle behind the net and the puck made its way to defenseman Nick Merkley, who fed Ferraro for a one-timer from the blue line.

Hertl danced around Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin to extend it to 5-2 at 11:46.

Skinner batted it in from below the goal line to make it 5-3 at 18:13.

–Field Level Media

NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
NHL

Hertl has three points for Sharks in victory against Sabres

Tomas Hertl toe-drags, splits Sabres defenders and caps a rush up ice by scoring his second goal of the game, making it 5-2 Sharks in the 3rd. Ryan Merkley scored his first NHL goal, Mario Ferraro had a goal and an assist, and James Reimer made 25 saves for San Jose (6-3-0).
NHL

Saad scores twice for Blues in victory against Sharks

SAN JOSE -- Brandon Saad scored twice for the St. Louis Blues in a 5-3 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Thursday. James Neal put the Blues ahead 4-3 with a backhand at 11:42 of the second period, and Robert Thomas scored into an empty net at 19:00 of the third period for the 5-3 final.
NHL

Miller scores twice, Canucks defeat Stars

VANCOUVER -- J.T. Miller scored two power-play goals, and the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Dallas Stars 6-3 at Rogers Arena on Sunday. Bo Horvat and Elias Pettersson each had a goal and two assists, and Quinn Hughes had three power-play assists for the Canucks (5-6-1), who won for the second time through six games of a seven-game homestand. Thatcher Demko made 25 saves.
2 On Your Side

'Rick' scores spot as Buffalo Sabres team dog

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's official, the Buffalo Sabres have a team dog. The Sabres announced the new addition to the team last week on social media, asking fans to help pick the puppy's name. Fans were given a variety of options to choose from, but ultimately the 8-month-old newfoundland puppy was named "Rick" after Sabres Hall-of-fame play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret.
Reuters

Sharks score three in 3rd period to defeat Flames

Logan Couture’s early-third-period goal was the game-winning tally and sparked a three-goal period that gave the visiting San Jose Sharks a 4-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. Alexander Barabanov, Tomas Hertl and Jonathan Dahlen also scored for the Sharks, who snapped a two-game skid. Goaltender Adin Hill, who...
