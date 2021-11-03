WATCH: Anaheim Ducks dominate New Jersey Devils in 4-0 victory

Freshly minted as the Anaheim Ducks’ all-time leader in points, Ryan Getzlaf delivered a goal and two assists in an encore performance Tuesday while leading a 4-0 victory over the visiting New Jersey Devils.

Troy Terry added two goals to extend his NHL-best points streak to nine games as the Ducks won their second consecutive game after going winless in their previous six. Isac Lundestrom added a goal for Anaheim.

Getzlaf became the Ducks’ all-time points leader Sunday in a victory over the Montreal Canadiens and extended his total to 992 in Tuesday’s victory. The goal was the first of the season for the Anaheim captain, who has nine assists.

John Gibson made 28 saves for the Ducks in his first shutout of the season, while Jonathan Bernier had 23 saves for the Devils. New Jersey, which dropped the opener of a three-game California swing, has lost consecutive games for the first time this season.

The Devils played without defenseman Dougie Hamilton over the final two periods after he sustained a lower-body injury. Hamilton is tied for the team lead with six points and has a team-leading four assists.

The Ducks jumped in front at 12:05 of the first period when Getzlaf scored from the top of the right circle while on the power play. The puck found its way through traffic and between Bernier’s legs.

Terry continued his breakout season with his first goal of the game at 3:48 of the second period as he scored on a two-man advantage off a cross-ice pass from Getzlaf. Kevin Shattenkirk also had an assist on the play, his league-leading points lead among defensemen to 11.

Terry delivered again at 3:38 of the third period, scoring off another Getzlaf feed. Terry now has seven goals on the season through 10 games, matching his total in 48 games last season.

The Devils not only went 0-for-5 on the power play, but they also gave up a short-handed goal when Lundestrom scored at 7:19 of the third period. Lundestrom fired a no-look shot with his back to the goal for his second of the season.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: