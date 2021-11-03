CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpine, CA

Man killed, woman hurt in crash on I-8 in Alpine

By City News Service
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06m949_0clEyZV300

Editor’s note: This story has been updated based on new information from California Highway Patrol.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man is dead and a woman is in a hospital Wednesday after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 8 in Alpine.

A 32-year-old El Cajon man was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer west on the highway when he lost control, flipped the vehicle, and was ejected from the car around midnight near Tavern Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Vargas rebukes man who made racist slur at county supervisors meeting

The man died at the scene. A 40-year-old female passenger was taken by helicopter to Sharp Memorial Hospital with major injuries, according to the CHP.

“At this point in the investigation, alcohol and drugs are suspected to have been a factor in this crash,” CHP Officer Travis Garrow said.

No further information was released. The San Diego County coroner’s office responded to the crash and will release more information after notifying the victim’s family.

Photos: Homes needed for 7 Husky puppies abandoned on freeway

A Sigalert was issued closing the freeway at West Willows Road for westbound traffic at 12:31 a.m. About 15 minutes later, eastbound Interstate 8 was blocked at Tavern Road. Tavern Road was reopened around 1:30 a.m. and West Willows Road reopened at 3:02 a.m.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alpine, CA
Accidents
Local
California Accidents
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
El Cajon, CA
San Diego County, CA
Accidents
City
Alpine, CA
Alpine, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Accident#Sharp Memorial Hospital#Chp#City News Service Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy