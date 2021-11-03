CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

More women continuing with unplanned pregnancies due to abortion appointment shortage

By Maya Oppenheim
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CwJRg_0clEyU5Q00

Growing numbers of women are being forced to continue unplanned pregnancies due to a shortage of abortion appointments, new data shows.

The figures, released by British Pregnancy Advisory Service, the UK’s largest abortion provider, show calls to their service surged by around a third from March to September this year, the period when lockdown eased.

The organisation said abortion services are grappling with “unprecedented demand”. It also warned requests for abortions in the second trimester are increasing, but problems with staffing and a lack of hospital space for surgical procedures means women cannot always access appointments.

Experts said the rise in the need for abortions is likely to be a combination of people socialising more now that lockdown has lifted, struggles to access contraception , and the precarious economic climate leaving people fearful of carrying on with pregnancies.

“This is resulting in a growing number of women being turned away and being forced to continue pregnancies against their will,” the British Pregnancy Advisory Service said.

It comes after The Independent previously revealed thousands of women have had abortions after falling pregnant while having difficulties accessing contraception during the pandemic.

Clare Murphy, chief executive of British Pregnancy Advisory Service, said: “We are already struggling to meet women’s needs as requests for help have grown over the last six months.”

She noted that while having a pregnancy terminated is a “safe and straightforward procedure”, the quicker it can be provided, “the better for women’s health and wellbeing”.

“It is heartbreaking to turn away women in some of the most challenging circumstances imaginable,” Ms Murphy added. “We urge the secretary of state for Health and Social Care to ensure access to telemedical abortion remains an option for women, so we can continue to meet as many women’s needs as early as possible. Women’s health will suffer without it.”

Leading healthcare providers have repeatedly called for the option to have at home early abortions, which were rolled out in the wake of lockdown measures in spring 2020, to be made permanent.

The UK’s largest study into abortions previously found at home early medical abortions pose no greater risk and allow women to have the procedure much earlier on in their pregnancy .

Having a medical abortion involves taking two tablets – with health professionals saying the pills have less adverse consequences than paracetamol. Prior to the pandemic, getting the first tablet, mifepristone, necessitated a visit to an abortion clinic.

The government is currently deciding whether to withdraw telemedical abortion services in the wake of a public consultation.

Ms Murphy added: “The current permission for telemedical abortion has enabled access to care at the earliest gestations, and has been particularly beneficial for women in some of the most complex circumstances.

“These are women who may struggle to access in-clinic care, because of distance and reliance on public transport, who are in abusive relationships where travel to a clinic may be impossible, or with precarious work or childcare arrangements that make taking a day off extremely difficult. In the absence of telemedical care and support, these women present to services later.”

The Independent has frequently reported on how the pandemic has profoundly disrupted sexual health clinics, with services forced to shut or run reduced clinics, while staff are transferred to work with Covid patients or forced to self-isolate.

While women have struggled to obtain the most effective long-acting reversible contraceptive choices (LARC) of a coil or an implant due to these requiring face-to-face appointments which have been greatly reduced as consultations are carried out remotely via phone or video call.

Comments / 16

Related
BBC

Coventry woman with Down's to fight High Court abortion ruling

A woman with Down's syndrome says she will continue to fight to change the law that allows abortion up to birth for a foetus with the condition. Heidi Crowter brought a case against the government in July saying the legislation did not respect her life, but she lost in the High Court last month.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Abortion#Abortion Clinics#Health And Social Care
Newswise

For comment on restrictive abortion laws: Natali Valdez, author of Weighing the Future: Race, Science, and Pregnancy Trials in the Postgenomic Era

As the court battle over the abortion law in Texas continues, Wellesley College women and gender studies professor Natali Valdez is available for comment on how the situation in Texas reveals how unconstitutional restrictions on individual liberties are permitted, promoted, and legally endorsed when it comes to abortions. In one example, Prof. Valdez highlights the contradictory nature of promoting restrictive reproductive rights while simultaneously rejecting mask mandates amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Daily Mail

Unvaccinated new mom who has never met her premature baby because she was on a ventilator with COVID-19 is DENIED a lung transplant just as she was set to be medevacked for the procedure because Nevada Medicaid refuses to cover it

A new mom who got COVID-19 while she was pregnant - and gave birth to her baby 14 weeks early to save him - was denied a double lung transplant just before she was set to board a helicopter for surgery because her insurance wouldn't pay for it. Day care...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Washington Post

Rape and pregnancy of 11-year-old reignites abortion debate in Bolivia

The case of an 11-year-old who is 22 weeks pregnant has reignited the debate around abortion in Bolivia. The girl had been in the care of her 61-year-old step-grandfather, who allegedly raped her, in the town of Yapacaní, in the Santa Cruz province, for more than five months, while her mother and stepfather were in La Paz for work.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Emotional doctor tears up explaining how American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups are manipulating VERY vulnerable groups in Australia and convincing them NOT to get jabbed because 'God will save them'

American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups have been manipulating vulnerable Australians and convincing them not to get the Covid vaccine, said a top doctor during an emotional televised press conference. Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie addressed the state at Wednesday's media conference urging residents to get vaccinated...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Russian woman, 24, who welcomed TWENTY ONE surrogate babies in just over a year with millionaire husband, 57, insists she's still a 'hands-on mum' despite spending £67,700 on 16 nannies

A Russia woman has welcomed 21 surrogate babies in just over a year with her millionaire husband - and insists she's still a 'hands-on mother' despite spending £67,700 every 12 months on 16 nannies. Kristina Ozturk, 24, who is originally from Moscow, wants a staggering 105 biological children with her...
WORLD
The Independent

Women call for menstrual cramp simulators to be ‘mandatory’ experience for men after video of group in pain

Women are calling for a menstrual cramp simulator to be a “mandatory” part of health class for men after a TikTok video showing a group of friends shocked by the pain went viral.Last week, the group of friends who run the TikTok account @benztraphouse uploaded a video to the platform in which they attempted the simulator, with the men in the video seen struggling to handle the feelings produced by the electrode pads.The video, which is captioned: “The boys try a period simulator,” began with a “test run,” which saw one of the women in the friend group trying the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
People

Woman Gives Birth on Life Support for COVID and Survives to Meet Her Baby: 'I Was So Scared'

A Maryland woman is urging other pregnant people to get the COVID-19 vaccine after she became sick during her pregnancy late last year. Back in December, María Esther Roque Díaz gave birth to her second child, a baby boy named Dylan, though she was unaware of the birth because she was "unconscious and on life support" after she got sick with COVID-19, NBC News reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

328K+
Followers
131K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy