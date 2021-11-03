CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

McDonald’s CEO sparks backlash after saying slain kids’ parents ‘failed’ them

By Nexstar Media Wire, WGN
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FRjdG_0clEySJy00

CHICAGO ( WGN ) — The CEO of McDonald’s has sparked backlash after text messages he sent Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot revealed that he blamed the parents of two children who were fatally shot in the city.

Texts that Chris Kempczinski sent to Lightfoot were recently made public after a meeting between the two in April. In the messages, Kempczinski blamed the deaths of 13-year-old Adam Toledo and 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams on their parents.

“With both, the parents failed those kids which I know is something you can’t say. Even harder to fix,” said the text, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Los Angeles mother’s disappearance ‘absolutely abnormal’

Jaslyn was killed in a shooting at the drive-thru at a West Side McDonald’s . Just a few weeks prior, Adam was shot and killed by a Chicago officer during a foot chase in Little Village.

A spokesperson for Lightfoot criticized the CEO’s comments in a statement Tuesday and said victim-blaming has no place in the conversation.

Kempczinski apologized, saying his words were “wrong and lacked the empathy and compassion I feel for these families.”

A protest was to be held Wednesday at McDonald’s headquarters in the West Loop in response to the CEO’s comments.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Lyft driver shot seven times in Jackson recovering at home

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Lyft driver who was shot multiple times in Jackson was released from the hospital on Monday, November 8. Brandy Littrell is now recovering at her Clinton home. WJTV 12 News spoke to Littrell on Tuesday. She recounted the moments she was shot seven times and left in the woods by […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
566K+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy