Concord, CA

Officials identified 37-year-old Jimmy Tello and 51-year-old Katherine Hermoza who died in a crash (Concord, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 8 days ago

Nationwide Report

On Tuesday, authorities identified 37-year-old Jimmy Tello and 51-year-old Katherine Hermoza as the two victims who lost their lives following a crash in Concord.

As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place at around 1:45 a.m. Monday.

Officials identified 37-year-old Jimmy Tello and 51-year-old Katherine Hermoza who died in a crash

November 3, 2021

Comments / 0

 

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

