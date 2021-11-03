CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton, NJ

Native Song: Marie Watt’s Communal Incantations in Fabric

By Glenn Adamson
Art in America
Art in America
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vLMDR_0clEyIjw00

“Once, there were songs for everything.” Marie Watt , whose solo show “Companion Species (At What Cost)” runs through January 9, 2022, at the Hunterdon Art Museum in Clifton, New Jersey, is speaking in her Portland, Oregon, studio, with the debris from making fabric sculptures and installations all around her. She is talking to me about craft, writing, art, and history. Before long, the conversation turns to music, songs both ancient and modern. She’s just quoted a member of the Mvskoke (Creek) Nation, Joy Harjo—current poet laureate of the United States and the first Native American to be so honored—as a way to begin explaining her own artwork. Three years ago, Watt began to incorporate fragments of text into her work, which is sometimes completely beaded over.

On one wall of the studio was a wide banner-like hanging, still in progress, that read “Turtle Island,” a term variously used by her own people, the Seneca (historically, one of the woodland nations of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy), to designate the earth, North America, or the idea of homeland. Another recent work reads “our teeth make refuge for our tongues,” another quotation from Harjo. Actual song lyrics get into the work too, notably from Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On.” Written half a century ago, during the Civil Rights movement, the Vietnam War, and the American Indian occupation of Alcatraz, its lyrics nonetheless feel all too relevant now. Watt has stitched its phrases into her work—”mother, mother”; “brother, brother”; “we don’t need to escalate”; “right on, baby”—as if the song were already playing, and she were just joining in.

Watt describes her use of existing text as “a call back in time and a call forward, a twinning of language.” Difference within repetition. That formula is also intrinsic to craft—the slight irregularities imparted by the human hand—and it lies at the heart of Watt’s practice. Hers is an art of accumulation, bead by bead, stitch by stitch, neon tube by neon tube, taking its life from the variations that happen within recurrence. Two or three times a year, she stages public events to initiate a new artwork, turning the making process into a sort of social gathering. (The artist will host a sewing circle at Marc Straus gallery in New York on December 8.) To some extent this is simple pragmatism, the contemporary art version of a barn-raising, many hands making the work light. But Watt also cherishes the instant community brought about by this collective effort, the creation of a shared, intergenerational, multicultural endeavor. Crowdsourcing complicates her own authorship, and brings what she describes as a cadence to the work, “what’s present around the whole table, not just what is in front of each maker.”

Watt also employs diversity and repetition in her choice of motifs, traversing time and culture, connecting disparate experiences. Blankets are the most important of these; she has worked with them for some twenty-five years, after earning her MFA in painting and printmaking at Yale University. (As a student she had used corn husks, which were “not met with much warmth or encouragement.”) She has stacked blankets high, arranged them in concentric arcs, cut them apart and sewed them together again, cast them in clear resin and obdurate iron. For years, she imposed a strict limit on herself, spending at most five dollars on each secondhand blanket, buying them in large quantities, just as a painter might buy new tubes of oil or acrylic. But these objects came with stories. “I quickly learned from their tags that they migrate,” she says. ”Some blankets have people’s names in them; others have nibbled bits, and mended parts.”

These incidental microhistories attest to the latent cultural capital of these apparently low-value commodities. For many children, a blanket is the first object of attachment. Even as adults, we remain on intimate terms with them. And in Native American culture, blankets are symbolically potent. Watt’s own family observes a custom of giving them as gifts to mark major life events. More broadly in Native communities, blankets have been associated with both trade and tradition, to the point that whites intent on forcibly assimilating Indigenous people disparagingly referred to those who retained their customs intact as “blanket Indians.” Her use of the material reflects that history, while also indicating an openness to other perspectives: in her hands blankets are a common fabric, both literally and figuratively.

Watt’s inclusive approach is a knowing riposte to modernist abstraction, which was often claimed as a new universal language, despite its obvious Euro-centricity (which entailed ignoring precedents such as tilework and textiles throughout the world). She counters this dominant narrative with another, based not on transcendent form but commonplace experiences, like being tucked in at night. Another new work, underway in her studio when we spoke, contains nothing more than seam bindings—the strips of satin that run along blanket edges—in various states of wear. Horizontally arranged in a spectrum running from pink to gold to blue, the composition suggests a sunset. It prompts the thought that a blanket under the chin is a sort of psychological horizon, with a dreamscape on the far side. There’s an unmissable reference here to postwar American paintings by the likes of Mark Rothko, Morris Louis, and Kenneth Noland. Watt domesticates the idiom of these canonical artists without retreating an inch from their ambition to capture the sublime. The work is so wide that when you stand at its center, you cannot see its edges. “It envelops you,” Watt says, “just like an actual sunset does.”

The sky is the conceptual backdrop for another series that Watt is currently developing, which stages a material juxtaposition between blankets and steel I-beams, the latter painted in bands. Vertical in orientation, they somewhat suggest the totem poles of Indigenous peoples of the Northwest, like the Coast Salish and the Tlingit. The I-beams also allude, once again, to modernism—the sculpture of Anthony Caro and Mark di Suvero—and to architecture. Watt has had in her mind the celebrated “Skywalkers” of the Mohawk nation (another woodland people of the Haudenosaunee), who have worked far above the streets of Manhattan, fitting and riveting together the armature for high-rise buildings. “They’re up there,” Watt comments, “in conversation with the sky, a mythic and magical space, where man has always aspired to hang out—a space of wonder.”

If there are two types of artists—stones, who simply roll ahead, gathering no moss, and snowballs, who gather meaning gradually as they create—Watt is definitely the latter. She tends to work around a topic, touching upon it in suggestive, overlapping ways. Thus her explorations of the celestial also invoke the Haudenosaunee legend of the Sky Woman. The idea of mothering led Watt not only to Marvin Gaye, but also to a common symbol of ancient Rome showing Romulus and Remus being suckled by a she-wolf in the wilderness. The artist is appreciative of ancient representations of this scene—“this non-biological mother, with her emaciated ribcage, nourishing these founding demigods, offering her body as a shelter, though you feel too that she could be ferocious.” In Native American belief wolves can be strong protective figures, too, so this is yet another example of Watt looking for connection, soaring right past conventional boundaries and classifications. She points out that most Indigenous languages do not even have a word for art. Aesthetics are not divorced from bare necessity. Similarly, we human beings are understood to exist in a relationship (hopefully harmonious) with animals, plants, the environment, and not in our own separate realm.

This is what it means to have a song for everything: It’s a matter of belonging, which Watt continually offers in her work. When she inscribes pieces with terms like “Turtle Island” or “Sky Woman,” for example, some viewers may not know the reference. But they may wonder, and that opens up a space of potential connection. “It’s a prompt to say it out loud,” she says, ”and that can be attached to a way of seeing that is experiential. I am walking on Turtle Island, it is the sound beneath my feet, it is what I return to.” There is an extraordinary generosity here, which takes its full meaning only against a tragic backdrop, the displacement of Native people from their ancestral lands. Watt holds this history in view, while also making signs that mark a conceptual territory, one that we can all inhabit, in a spirit of mutuality. Gordon Bettles, a Klamath elder, once told her: “My story changes when I know your story.” And so with Watt, and all of us, together.

More from ARTnews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Art in America

Lost in Translation: Richard Ibghy and Marilou Lemmens at the Ulrich Museum of Art

On one level, Canadian artist duo Richard Ibghy and Marilou Lemmens’s exhibition “Look, it’s daybreak, dear, time to sing” points to the complexities of interspecies relations now that Earth is gravely injured. An all-text video, What Birds Talk About When They Talk (2019–21), humorously tracks how birds have been anthropomorphized in different cultural contexts, from cartoons to old lore, while a new sculpture, Community Toolshed for the Birds (2021), continues that practice by presenting a tongue-in-cheek lending library of materials used in nest-building and other imagined avian activities. On another level, the exhibition highlights how, when social and natural processes...
VISUAL ART
Art in America

Jammie Holmes on Painting His Hurt and His Hope

Just west of downtown Dallas is the city’s former industrial district, which was until recently one of the few places in town to rent a cheap studio or run an exhibition space. These days, the Dallas Contemporary museum plus several galleries—Conduit, Craighead Green, and Barry Whistler—are among the few remaining art venues there, now that the neighborhood’s main street has been changed from Industrial Boulevard to Riverfront Boulevard. At the back of one of the suites of businesses off the main strip, I knocked on the studio door of artist Jammie Holmes. From the entry, his two sons, ages ten and...
VISUAL ART
Art in America

Night at the Museum: Louise Lawler at Metro Pictures

The twelve color photographs in Louise Lawler’s fourteenth and final solo exhibition at Metro Pictures—the New York gallery will close this December—were taken, as the show’s title announced, with the “lights off, after hours, in the dark”: for two nights in January, Lawler wandered around the Museum of Modern Art’s sixth floor galleries, capturing the Donald Judd retrospective illuminated only by skylights and exit signs. As in much of Lawler’s work, the view is at once privileged and partial. Since the early 1980s, her central subject has been the lives of artworks after their creators send them out into the...
PHOTOGRAPHY
KCET

How an Artist's Intricate Ephemeral Art and Communal Dinners Bring People Together

On a recent October night, about 300 people gathered on a concrete plain just south of the Sepulveda Dam to have dinner and watch a movie together as part of the Los Angeles Times Food Bowl. After a year and a half of pandemic living, every day barely distinguishable from the one before, the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary feature "Man in the Field: The Life and Art of Jim Denevan" at the dam was a welcome opportunity to reconnect with the community — and with Los Angeles itself.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
City
Clifton, NJ
Hyperallergic

Hunterdon Art Museum Exhibition Explores Decolonization With Indigenous Artist Marie Watt

Hunterdon Art Museum presents Companion Species (At What Cost): The Works of Marie Watt, on display until January 9, 2022. This exhibition, which highlights the artist’s tapestries, includes two works constructed from panels stitched during sewing circles and pieced together to form two monumental tapestries, the 16.5-foot-long “Companion Species (At What Cost)” and the 17.5-foot-long “Companion Species (Calling All My Relations).”
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Queer|Art’s Inaugural Black Artist Mentorship Award Goes to Pamela Sneed

The New York–based nonprofit Queer|Art has launched a new prize, the Black Queer|Art|Mentorship Award for Artists and Organizers, the first of which will go to poet and artist Pamela Sneed. The organization’s fifth annual Prize for Sustained Achievement has also been awarded to photographer Lola Flash. Both artists will receive a cash prize of $10,000 each. “Together, these awards represent a natural outgrowth of Queer|Art’s work and values by honoring LGBTQ+ artists both within our immediate community and within the wider community of queer artists that exists throughout the U.S.,” Queer|Art’s executive director Travis Chamberlain said in a statement. “The tremendous...
VISUAL ART
Art in America

The South: Trauma, Joy, and the Arc of America’s National Story

The South is the theme of A.i.A.’s November/December issue. Take a look at the contents below: DEPARTMENTS CONTRIBUTORS AND EDITOR’S NOTE How art thrives in the South today. FIRST LOOK Kang Seung Lee by Harley Wong LA-based artist Kang Seung Lee, born in South Korea, pays homage to his queer predecessors in meticulous drawings and a large bibliographic installation. SIGHTLINES Harvard Art Museums curator Horace D. Ballard tells us what’s on his mind. PROFILES The Lives of the Party by Glenn Adamson The fluidly defined collective assume vivid astro focus celebrates two decades of exuberant, multimedium art-making. HARD TRUTHS by Chen & Lampert Artist-curators Howie Chen and Andrew Lampert offer tongue-in-cheek takes on art world...
VISUAL ART
Art in America

One Work: Diane Simpson’s “Two Point Enclosure”

Diane Simpson’s exhibition at JTT in New York, “Point of View,” is filled with oblique allusions to architectural details: a banister, a roof, a townhouse window. One sculpture, Two Point Enclosure (2020), distinguishes itself precisely because the referent for its distorted form is pleasantly unclear. One of three works Simpson produced for this show from drawings made between 1980 and 1981, at the outset of her late-blooming career, Enclosure was originally realized as part of a series of cardboard sculptures, though it was never exhibited. For this iteration, the artist chose the sturdier but equally utilitarian particle board. As with all of...
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Straus
Person
Mark Rothko
Person
Marvin Gaye
Person
Kenneth Noland
Art in America

A Sign of the Times: Kahlil Robert Irving and Lyndon Barrois Jr. at 47 Canal

A study of time via collage and sculpture, “Dreamsickle” is Kahlil Robert Irving and Lyndon Barrois Jr.’s first joint exhibition since 2017. The artists attempt to convey how the friction and overlap between, say, the timelines of American history books and the imagined time of cinema might prove generative in some regard—whether for social equity or personal dreams. The results are mixed. Many of the works (all 2021) capture the mundane experience of life on the internet (via memes, social media, headlines), but these feel dry, almost didactic, representing something that is rather self-evident—the internet is a cacophony. The more...
VISUAL ART
Art in America

Flight Patterns: John Akomfrah at Lisson Gallery

No need to beat around the bush: Five Murmurations is the most haunting, wrenching new work of art I’ve seen so far this decade—appropriately so, since its subject is the haunting, wrenching state of the decade so far. In the three-channel video installation, which was on view this month at Lisson Gallery, British-Ghanaian filmmaker John Akomfrah studies the global shutdown and the police killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd with a cool, cerebral gloom. Without presuming to explain the horrors of recent history, he has given them a shape. “It felt like there were almost two pandemics,” Akomfrah said recently...
VISUAL ART
Art in America

Sword Fights on Canvas: Georges Mathieu at Perrotin and Nahmad Contemporary

A precursor to Happenings and performance art, and an intriguing example of asemic writing—which resembles language but does not carry meaning—the work of French painter Georges Mathieu (1921–2012) was both influential and prescient. Yet Mathieu’s achievements have largely faded from view, at least within the United States. This remarkable New York survey, featuring some thirty-six major works filling two venues, marks the artist’s centenary. During his lifetime, and especially at the height of his career in the 1950s through the mid-’60s, Mathieu was a controversial and polarizing figure. Born into a banking family in a French coastal town, he had a...
VISUAL ART
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Crowdsourcing#Contemporary Art#Public Art#Native American#Indian#Alcatraz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Showbiz411

“Band of Gold” Singer Freda Payne Drops a Hot Memoir and Reveals a Secret Affair with a US Senator

You would have to guess that singer of “Band of Gold,” one of the great pop singles of all time, had a good romantic secret. After all, the story sung in “Band of Gold” is almost more debated than the one in Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain.” Is the bride turning down her groom on their wedding night, or is he impotent or gay? Or all of the above!
ENTERTAINMENT
Essence

Meet The Real-Life Figures Depicted In The Black Western 'The Harder They Fall'

While the story told in the Netflix film released today is entirely fictional, many of its characters were historical figures. Netflix’s highly anticipated The Harder They Fall puts a new twist on the old West. Written, directed, and scored by Jeymes Samuel, this movie highlights a moment in history and shows that cowboys came in different forms, contrary to popular belief.
MOVIES
Art in America

Art in America

895
Followers
494
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1913, Art in America has published groundbreaking critical insights about contemporary art and culture.

 https://www.artnews.com/c/art-in-america/

Comments / 0

Community Policy