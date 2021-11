This is my rebuttal to statements quoted from firefighter Mike Goodwillie as published in The Chronicle Oct. 27. As chief of Lewis County Fire District 5, I take all criticism directed toward our fire department seriously. The concerns mentioned fall under fire department operations, which are the responsibility of the chief. The recent posting by Mr. Goodwillie was more than a series of opinions. It was a direct attack on the integrity, professionalism and honesty of our fire district and its members. I know these allegations to be false and that this is simply grandstanding. I wish to address some of his comments.

LEWIS COUNTY, WA ・ 13 DAYS AGO