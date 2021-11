Following last week’s initial tweet parade during the Pixel 6 launch event, Google today gave another look at new Material You widgets for Android 12. This blog post starts by re-highlighting widgets that have already rolled out: Maps (more recent), Keep, and Clock. The “Google Photos Memories widget will be the first to use the new freeform widget frames in Material You,” while there’s another look at Drive’s upcoming search field with suggested document list and “Now Playing & Recently played” in YouTube Music.

