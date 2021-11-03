Andrea Parikh

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
chaindrugreview.com

Video Forum: Andrea Leigh, Andrea K. Leigh Consulting (Part 1)

In the first of two interviews, Andrea Leigh, principal in Andrea K. Leigh Consulting, analyzes Amazon and its impact on the retail marketplace. Leigh, who spent a decade in a variety of executive posts at the e-commerce company, talks about Amazon’s relentless pursuit of consumer-centric innovation, ongoing efforts to carve out a bigger presence in the food and health care sectors, and synergies between the company’s online and brick-and-mortar assets.
insideradio.com

Cox Media Group Radio Stations Expand Partnership With vCreative.

Expanding a long-term partnership between the two companies, Cox Media Group has completed its deployment of vPromotions, the promotion, contesting and event management software offered by workflow solutions provider vCreative. The software enables CMG stations to capture social media use and digital engagement while also saving time through more efficient and streamlined workflow.
insideradio.com

Jim Higgins Forms Joint Venture With Gen Media Partners.

Longtime network radio exec Jim Higgins has partnered with Gen Media Partners to launch a new network venture. G Accelerate Networks, a joint venture between the two parties, plans to leverage Higgins’ decades of relationships with content providers, producers and programs to attract new business from existing and new radio content and service providers that want to grow their revenue and affiliate station counts.
Reuters

UK's Saietta group buys e-Traction from China Evergrande's auto unit

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - British electric motor maker Saietta (SED.L) said on Thursday that it is acquiring electric powertrain company e-Traction from China Evergrande Group's (3333.HK) automotive unit in a deal wroth up to 2 million euros ($2.31 million). Saietta said that its acquisition of e-Traction, a Dutch company...
WEHT/WTVW

GE to end its run as a conglomerate, split into 3 companies

General Electric will divide itself into three public companies focused on aviation, health care and energy. The storied American manufacturer struggled under its own weight after growing to become a sprawling conglomerate. The breakup is the culmination of an arduous, years-long reshaping of a symbol of American manufacturing might that could signal the end of […]
insideradio.com

Radio Forecast: Bob Pittman On How Recovery Continues In 2022.

After 2021 brought a strong advertising rebound to radio, the year ahead is expected to see continued growth, as broadcasters work to return to pre-COVID revenue levels. Two factors will play outsized roles in the ongoing recovery, iHeartMedia Chairman and CEO Bob Pittman tells Inside Radio for our Radio Forecast 2022 series. “We think radio will benefit from both political and more interest in audio than there has been in recent years,” Pittman says.
Sourcing Journal

Frontier Yarns: Leading the World in Sustainable Cotton Yarn Manufacturing

As one of the world’s largest producers of 100 percent cotton and polyester/cotton-blend yarns, Frontier Yarns takes its responsibility to protect the environment seriously. Not only does Frontier strive to be an industry leader for product quality and commitment to customer service, but it also delivers the assurance that the ﬁbers in their yarns are derived from sustainably grown cotton. Frontier’s yarns are used to produce high-quality garments, industrial and medical textiles, bedding and other types of fabrics. Frontier has perfected the yarn spinning process by applying state-of-the-art automated technology and innovation to every phase of the yarn manufacturing process. Its numerous...
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Royce Miller Enters Agreement to Reacquire Maryland International Raceway

The Miller family owned and operated Maryland International Raceway for 25 years, from 1990 to 2014, and then sold the facility to IRG Sports & Entertainment in 2015. Royce stayed on with IRG for the last seven years as the Chief Operating Officer with duties and guidance for all the IRG owned tracks as well […] The post Royce Miller Enters Agreement to Reacquire Maryland International Raceway appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
insideradio.com

Veritone Records Sixth Quarter Of Record Revenue; Looks Ahead To The Metaverse.

Veritone says its advertising services business, used by podcasters and radio stations, continued to outpace last year’s performance with third quarter results similar to the “robust strength” it saw during the first half of the year. It helped Veritone record its sixth consecutive quarter of record revenue, which totaled $22.7 million. That was up 44% compared to a year ago.
insideradio.com

James Gilmore

James Gilmore, former midday host at Guaranty Broadcasting country “100.7 The Tiger” WTGE Baton Rouge, died Wednesday more than five years after being diagnosed with kidney cancer. He was 51. Gilmore had been on-air at WTGE since November 2011 and also had served as the station’s APD. Gilmore’s son, Ruston...
MarketWatch

Goldman discloses 19% stake in marketing company Stagwell

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. disclosed an ownership stake of about 20.95 million shares or 18.5% of marketing services company Stagwell Inc. , according to filings on Wednesday. The holding is valued at about $210 million based on Stagwell's stock price of $10.05 a share on Thursday. Stagwell announced on Sept. 23 that it would convert Series 6 and Series 8 preferred stock as part of an effort to streamline and simplify its capital structure, but it did not name the entity receiving the stock. A spokesperson for the company said Goldman had held the convertible stock as part of a prior investment in the company. Mark Penn, the ex-Microsoft Corp. executive known for popularizing the term "soccer mom," founded Stagwell in 2015 to invest in advertising, research, data analytics, public relations and online marketing companies. The firm raised $250 million in funding and drew in loans and other financing, including backing from Microsoft co-founder Steve Ballmer.
