After trading Von Miller, the Denver Broncos will capitalize on the edge defender talent in the 2022 NFL Draft. It was tough for both Denver Broncos fans and Von Miller to say goodbye after Miller was traded to the Los Angeles Rams for two day two selections in the 2022 NFL Draft. Miller gets to join a championship-caliber team and the Broncos now get to start on a mini-rebuild. That rebuild, which will of course start in free agency, likely ends with them taking advantage of a potentially loaded edge class in the coming draft.

