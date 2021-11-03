CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Starbucks debuts holiday cups, all-new seasonal beverage for 2021

By Nexstar Media Wire
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZgvcI_0clEvNyW00

(NEXSTAR) – Unlike your next-door neighbor, Starbucks is graciously waiting a whole four days into November to unveil its holiday decorations.

On Thursday, Nov. 4, Starbucks will debut its latest assortment of holiday cups, each featuring a “gift-inspired” design and touches of red, white, green and lilac. The four cups — “Wrapping Paper,” “Ribbons,” “Holiday Lights” and “Candy Cane” — also feature a “thoughtful gift tag on the back,” in keeping with this year’s theme, according to Starbucks.

Springfield Fire Department is the first in Missouri to join federal apprenticeship program

“This holiday, we wanted it to feel magical, we wanted it to be warm, and we wanted it to be inclusive,” said Suzie Reecer, Starbucks’ associate creative director, in a press release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IRPLc_0clEvNyW00
Each of the new Starbucks holiday cups features a “thoughtful gift tag” on the back. (Starbucks)

Along with the new cups, Starbucks is bringing back a couple of its seasonal drinks, including the Peppermint Mocha, the Irish Cream Cold Brew, the Caramel Brulee Latte, the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha and the Chestnut Praline Latte. Returning snacks include the Cranberry Bliss Bar, the Snowman Cookie and the Sugar Plum Cheese Danish.

New for 2021, however, is the non-dairy Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, made with Starbucks’ Blonde Espresso Roast, sugar-cookie syrup, almond milk and sprinkles. There’s also a new Reindeer Cake Pop, made with vanilla cake and chocolate icing.

News of Starbucks’ seasonal drinks and cups comes less than a week after the company released its fourth-quarter earnings report, during which the company noted a 17% increase in global store sales .

During an earnings call, Starbucks CFO and vice president Rachel Marie Ruggeri also confirmed that cold beverages accounted for 75% of sales in the fourth-quarter of 2021, a statistic Starbucks pointed to when announcing its new Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte.

All of Starbucks’ new holiday offerings will be available at U.S. locations as of Nov. 4.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Costco Just Brought Back 2 Beloved Holiday Bakery Items

Several holiday food items are already on shelves at Costco warehouses across the country. Now, the beloved bakery section is starting to get in on the fun. What's popping up alongside the roster of fall favorites that includes apple crumb muffins, double-crust apple pie, and pumpkin streusel muffins? Not one but two holiday bakery items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
947wls.com

Starbucks Red Cups and Holiday Menu return TOMORROW

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas… whether you’re ready for the holiday season or not!. Starbucks is kicking off their holiday menu tomorrow (Thursday, November 4th). This is also when they will roll out their popular red holiday cups. Festive offerings this year include: Irish Cream Cold Brew,...
RESTAURANTS
New Country 99.1

The Starbucks Holiday Cups Have Arrived In Northern Colorado

After Halloween, it seems like the holidays are literally here in a flash. Thanksgiving, it feels like, comes within minutes, and within an hour, we're at Christmas. I don't know if it's the fact that many stores have already had Christmas displays up since a few days before Halloween or the fact that these traditional holiday cups at Starbucks get unveiled earlier and earlier each year, but they're officially back for 2021.
COLORADO STATE
Hypebae

Dunkin' Serves up New Festive Beverages for the Holidays

The holiday season is almost upon us and Dunkin’ is set to launch a range of new drinks to get you into the festive spirit. Back by popular demand, the Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte comes with warm notes blended with cooling peppermint. The beverage is topped off with whipped cream, mocha drizzle and cocoa powder. Meanwhile, the new Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte features a white chocolate flavor base and is finished off with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar. For those looking for a bit of a kick, the Holiday Blend Coffee will be the perfect start to your day with its flavor notes of sweet molasses and dried fruit. Finally, the White Mocha Hot Chocolate comes with creamy milk chocolate and notes of white chocolate.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
The Oregonian

Starbucks rolls out holiday drink menu, plus new cup designs that include gift tags

It’s the coziest time of the year, as Starbucks brings back holiday beverages and festive food in its iconic red cups starting Thursday. Customers can enjoy various beverages, like the Peppermint Mocha, which is back for its 19th year, the new non-dairy Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte and another returning favorite — Irish Cream Cold Brew. Other handcrafted holiday beverages include the Caramel Brulee Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha and Chestnut Praline Latte.
RESTAURANTS
franchising.com

Caribou Coffee Announces Return Of Classic Holiday Beverage Trio And Unveils Three New Cup Designs For Winter Season

Festive Flavors Offered This Year Include Ho Ho Mint Mocha, Fa La Latte and Spicy Mocha. November 01, 2021 // Franchising.com // Minneapolis, MN - Caribou Coffee®, a national premium coffeehouse and Panera Brands portfolio concept, announced the highly-anticipated return of its classic trio of holiday beverages: Ho Ho Mint Mocha, Fa La Latte and Spicy Mocha. These seasonal offerings are now available at select coffeehouses throughout the Twin Cities and slated to be rolled out nationwide starting on Thursday, Nov. 4. Making this season a little brighter, Caribou Coffee also unveiled three new holiday cup designs featuring iconic images and festive patterns.
FOOD & DRINKS
Benzinga

Starbucks Delivers Blended Beverages and Results

More than a week ago, Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) topped analysts' estimates for its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings. However, the coffee chain fell short on revenue along with reporting disappointing sales growth in China and providing a mixed outlook for the coming fiscal year, confirming that the global pandemic is still shaping our lives.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starbucks Cups#Sugar Cookie#Icing Sugar#Sugar Plum#Food Drink#Irish#The Caramel Brulee Latte#The Snowman Cookie#Starbucks Cfo
Popculture

Chick-fil-A Customers Are Furious the Fast-Food Chain Is Doing This

Chick-Fil-A customers frequent the casual dining fast-food chain for its quality combos and delightful customer service. The service is so good that Chick-Fil-A was voted "best in customer satisfaction" for the third consecutive year in a Newsweek survey. Unfortunately, customers are now pissed and telling the chain they can keep their "my pleasure" mantra. Some customers are so pissed that they've filed a lawsuit.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Sports
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Martha Stewart’s Pumpkin Bars with Cream Cheese Frosting Are the Quintessential Fall Dessert

The one ingredient that screams “fall”? Pumpkin, of course — and bakers go wild embracing the winter squash, making it the star of a variety of desserts from cakes and cheesecakes to pies. Among them: Martha Stewart, who has created the quintessential — and likely most delicious — fall dessert we’ve come across yet: pumpkin bars topped with cream cheese frosting.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food Network

Is Air Frying Healthy?

It may seem as though everyone you know has jumped on the air fryer bandwagon — and for good reason. This trend has been around since 2010 with the major appeal of faster, easier recipes that taste “just as good” as their deep-fried counterparts. While many have come a long way from air frying French fries, the basic idea that anything made in the air fryer must be healthy persists. We hate to be the ones to say it, but just because you air fry French fries, doesn’t make them as healthy as baked potato. Don’t worry, though. It’s true air frying uses far less oil than deep frying and, therefore, can be a healthier option. Here are a few ways to make sure you’re using your air fryer to the best of it’s healthy cooking ability while still having some fun in the kitchen.
FOOD & DRINKS
Best Life

Kroger Just Said Shoppers Are Barred From Doing This in Stores

As the largest supermarket chain in the U.S., Kroger stores see millions of customers on a regular basis. But if you regularly shop at this grocery store, there are a few things to be wary about. In October, Kroger had to pull trays of ground turkey due to plastic contamination, and just this month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that a voluntary recall would affect seven different salads and wraps sold exclusively at Kroger. Now, the chain itself is sending out a warning, notifying shoppers that it will not allow one thing in its stores, despite rumors to the contrary. Read on to find out what Kroger says its customers are not allowed to do.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
408K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy