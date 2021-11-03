Sims Limited Receives HRH The Prince of Wales' Terra Carta Seal in Recognition of Commitment to Creating a Sustainable Future

Diagnosed with motor neuron disease, an incurable affliction in which muscles deteriorate to the point of paralysis, Scott-Morgan made a life-changing action. Drawing on decades of experience in robotics, he used technology to devise ways to keep his vital functions going; he also came up with an ingenious method to continue communicating with people once he lost the ability to speak, recording 20,000 different words so that he could string together sentences in his own voice. Now, four years later, Scott-Morgan is partnering with Lenovo, the global technology company, to use artificial intelligence to develop assistive-technology solutions for people with challenging conditions everywhere. “I applied a lifetime of research to rewrite my own future,” says Scott-Morgan, who is still working and thriving today. “But far more important, I now have the chance to rewrite the future for millions—and eventually billions.” With “leaders like DXC Technology and Lenovo, I find the once dark future incredibly bright.”

