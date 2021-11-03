CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sims Limited Receives HRH The Prince of Wales' Terra Carta Seal in Recognition of Commitment to Creating a Sustainable Future

The inaugural 2021 Terra Carta Seal recognizes global companies that are driving innovation and demonstrating their commitment to, and momentum toward, the creation of genuinely sustainable markets. It is being awarded to companies whose ambitions are aligned with those of the Terra Carta, a recovery plan for nature, people and planet,...

Times Union

Re-commerce, the future of sustainable retail

At the G20 meeting in Rome, we saw a polarized world: political actors trying to convince the world that they are doing something to stop global warming and environmental activists like Greta Thunberg in opposition claiming that it is nothing more than a media circus. In my view, an urgent solution that we already have at hand is to strengthen re-ecommerce, the segment of the circular economy that is revolutionizing all industries.
RETAIL
beautypackaging.com

L’Oréal Earns Terra Carta 2021 Seal from Prince of Wales

L’Oréal has been awarded the Terra Carta 2021 Seal by the Prince of Wales. The seal recognizes global companies driving innovation and demonstrating their commitment to, and momentum towards, the creation of genuinely sustainable markets. It is being awarded to companies whose ambitions are aligned with those of the Terra Carta, a recovery plan for Nature, People and Planet, launched in January 2021.
BUSINESS
Dezeen

Creating a sustainable future is "a design challenge" says Bjarke Ingels at COP26

Daily COP26 briefing: today's COP26 briefing includes hydrogen-powered flights, an Architects Climate Action Network talk and Bjarke Ingels on a "hedonistic" future. Throughout COP26, we are publishing regular updates of what's happening at the conference and surrounding events. See all our COP26 coverage here. A "hedonistic" future could be better...
DESIGN
designboom.com

jony ive & LoveFrom design the terra carta seal, an award for sustainable companies

THE TERRA CARTA SEAL RECOGNIZES COMPANIES THAT DEMONSTRATE MARKET-CHANGING INNOVATION. sir jony ive and his creative team at LoveFrom have designed the terra carta and the terra carta seal as part of the prince of wales’ sustainable markets initiative (SMI). the terra carta seal recognizes companies that demonstrate market-changing innovation that will help ‘set our planet on a fundamentally more sustainable trajectory.’ the award is being given to just 45 companies in the world that have distinguished themselves as being leaders in sustainability innovation.
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Jony Ive's LoveFrom unveils Terra Carta Seal recognizing corporate sustainability efforts

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Former Apple CDO Jony Ive's LoveFrom design studio on Wednesday unveiled the Terra Carta Seal, an award conferred upon companies that are leading efforts to create sustainable markets.
BUSINESS
La Crosse Tribune

Future of travel will be led by sustainability, innovation

The travel industry is heading into the future at full speed. The U.S. Travel Association convened its first-ever Future of Travel Mobility summit. The event took place in Washington, D.C., and virtually brought together industry leaders, policymakers and innovators who spoke on how to develop seamless, sustainable and secure travel.
TRAVEL
Telegraph

Prince Charles’s Terra Carta Seal gives sustainable firms royal approval

The Prince of Wales has unveiled a new environmental warrant giving 45 of the world's most sustainable companies the royal seal of approval. The Terra Carta Seal has been awarded to private sector businesses that have committed to significant action over the next decade in a bid to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Flutterwave acquires digital creator platform Disha in massive boost to global creator economy

The acquisition aims to strengthen and drive rapid growth and bolster the platform’s payments checkout process. Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, has acquired Disha, a platform that enables digital creators to curate, sell digital content, portfolios and receive payments from their audience worldwide. Flutterwave’s acquisition aims to improve the process of digital content creation for Disha users, enabling them to earn value for their creativity using the platform’s new payouts and collections solution. Disha has acquired over 20,000 users organically over 12 months.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Return to office and social events help Ted Baker on path back to profit

A rebound in office and party wear sales has helped Ted Baker edge back closer to profitability.The fashion firm saw shares move higher after it said the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions helped to buoy sales across its 377 stores and concessions.Chief executive Rachel Osborne said the business is delivering against its transformation plans and has made “big strides” in its efforts to return to profit.Ted Baker told investors on Thursday that it posted a £25.3 million pre-tax loss for the 28-week period to August 14, compared with a £86.4 million loss for the same period last year.It said its group...
BUSINESS
Wired

The Smarter Technology Creating a More Sustainable Future for All

Diagnosed with motor neuron disease, an incurable affliction in which muscles deteriorate to the point of paralysis, Scott-Morgan made a life-changing action. Drawing on decades of experience in robotics, he used technology to devise ways to keep his vital functions going; he also came up with an ingenious method to continue communicating with people once he lost the ability to speak, recording 20,000 different words so that he could string together sentences in his own voice. Now, four years later, Scott-Morgan is partnering with Lenovo, the global technology company, to use artificial intelligence to develop assistive-technology solutions for people with challenging conditions everywhere. “I applied a lifetime of research to rewrite my own future,” says Scott-Morgan, who is still working and thriving today. “But far more important, I now have the chance to rewrite the future for millions—and eventually billions.” With “leaders like DXC Technology and Lenovo, I find the once dark future incredibly bright.”
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

Toshiba to split business into three: report

Toshiba plans to split into three companies as early as 2023, a report said Tuesday, after a series of crises at the firm including the ouster of the board's chairman and a contentious buyout offer. In June, shareholders voted to oust the board's chairman after a series of scandals and losses, in a rare victory for activist investors in corporate Japan.
BUSINESS
Medscape News

NHS Commits to Net Zero Future

All four UK health services have committed to net zero carbon emissions and building climate resilience through the COP26 Health Programme. The Department of Health and Social Care says globally, health systems account for around 4.6% of the world’s total of greenhouse gases. If health were a country it would be the fifth largest emitter.
HEALTH
Inc.com

Allbirds' IPO Shows Investor Interest in Sustainability -- But There Are Limits

The eco-friendly shoe brand Allbirds made its initial public offering yesterday, with shares selling at $15 -- above the anticipated range of $12 to $14. The success of the company's IPO is a sign that investors are putting their money behind sustainability-driven companies. But there may be limits to how far environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments can stretch, as evidenced by revisions the DTC footwear company made to its SEC filing.
ENVIRONMENT
breakingtravelnews.com

Manchester Airport confirms sustainable aviation fuel commitment

MAG - the owner of Manchester, London Stansted and East Midlands airports - has signed a memorandum of understanding with Fulcrum, which will support the development and delivery of SAF produced at a new waste to fuels biorefinery, in Stanlow, Cheshire. As part of the agreement – backed by business...
WORLD
Business Insider

Sims Limited Releases Fiscal Year 2021 Annual Report

Although the global COVID-19 pandemic continued to put pressure on operating conditions, Sims Limited finished the year with an underlying EBIT of A$386.6 million – up 768 percent over the prior year – made good progress on its strategic growth plan, and delivered strong safety results. "I am pleased to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
leisuregrouptravel.com

A Commitment To Sustainability

Swisstainable campaign promises clean mountain air for years to come. Switzerland for many years has been setting an example for responsible world travel. A pioneer in sustainability, the country has always taken care to strike a balance between the needs of tourists, the needs of the local population and the needs of the environment. The worldwide coronavirus pandemic has only increased our desire for authenticity, proximity to nature and wise consumption of natural resources.
ENVIRONMENT

