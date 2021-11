You may be familiar with United Way’s Day of Caring — an annual event that brings together hundreds of people from the local business and education sectors who want to help the nonprofit community. Typically, because of the size of the groups, many organizations must offer “special” projects that are large or physical in scope — painting, clearing trash or swaths of weeds — things that are on a “wish list” or the back burner. While valuable and much-needed, these types of activities typically do not advance the agency’s mission.

