CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Jensen Partners Makes Pioneering Pledge to Bring Greater Diversity to Alternative Asset Management

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 8 days ago

"Our data makes it clear: it's not about a lack of diverse candidates – it's about a systematic failure to hire them." Jensen Partners is able make this innovative, forward-thinking pledge thanks to DiversityMetrics™, the firm's newly launched diversity, inclusion and equity (DEI) data platform. DiversityMetrics™ is the first software platform...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
wealthmanagement.com

Why Digital Assets Require Active Management

For investors looking to access the rapidly growing digital assets ecosystem, there are now a number of options. While both the number of issuers addressing this market and their offerings should continue to expand, today these products largely fall into four broad categories:. Passive single-asset;. Passive multi-asset;. Active liquid; and.
MARKETS
Business Insider

Flutterwave acquires digital creator platform Disha in massive boost to global creator economy

The acquisition aims to strengthen and drive rapid growth and bolster the platform’s payments checkout process. Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, has acquired Disha, a platform that enables digital creators to curate, sell digital content, portfolios and receive payments from their audience worldwide. Flutterwave’s acquisition aims to improve the process of digital content creation for Disha users, enabling them to earn value for their creativity using the platform’s new payouts and collections solution. Disha has acquired over 20,000 users organically over 12 months.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Temenos' cloud platform will help Green Dot offer a better customer experience

Green Dot will Temenos' cloud-based platform to streamline it banking experience. The deal will help build on its relationships with low- to-moderate income consumers. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of research reports, charts, and forecasts on the Banking industry. Learn more about becoming a client.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asset Management#Big Data#Human Capital Management#Diversity And Inclusion#Enterprise Software#Diversitymetrics#Dei
bizjournals

The future of wealth management: South Florida advisers discuss diversity as an asset in the industry

Wealth management remains largely white- and male-dominated. Can the industry diversify?. The South Florida Business Journal is seeking nominations for the 2022 Influential Business Women awards program. Nominees should have strong records of leadership, performance and innovation in their industries plus meaningful community involvement. PLEASE READ BELOW BEFORE MAKING YOUR NOMINATION.
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Jumo raises $120 million to power fintech services across Africa

Fidelity leads a a $120 million investment in banking as a service provider Jumo. The deal underscores the US appetite to extend capital to the fast-growing fintech ecosystem. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and forecasts on the Fintech industry. Learn more about becoming a client.
ECONOMY
Washington Post

Middle Managers Will Make or Break the Diversity Drive

Firms are at pains to promote diversity in their leadership and at the entry level. But what about the vast mass of employees in between? Socially minded investors need to have middle managers in their sights too. The terms for middle management — “permafrost,” “the frozen middle” — are generally...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Business Insider

Protecting data against threats is critical for startups and growing businesses

Data contains valuable business insights that can help your organization achieve its goals. Threats to data availability come from many sources, from cyberattacks to user errors. Make sure you opt for a storage solution that will not only grow with your business, but protect your data every step of the...
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Finastra partners WTax to support asset management firms

UK-based Finastra has announced its partnership up with WTax, a player in withholding tax recovery services, to support asset management firms in recovering withholding tax for their clients. By introducing Fusion Invest customers to WTax, Finastra will help portfolio and investment managers to deliver net savings for end clients, recovering...
PERSONAL FINANCE
irei.com

ESR shareholders approve acquisition of ARA Asset Management

ESR Cayman Limited’s (ESR) shareholders have voted to approve all the proposals in relation to the proposed acquisition of ARA Asset Management. Jeffrey Perlman, chairman of ESR, said, “I am very pleased that our shareholders overwhelmingly supported this landmark transaction, which brings two best-in-class businesses and teams together to form APAC’s No. 1 real asset manager powered by New Economy real estate. We are currently experiencing a once-in-a-generation change in real estate, and the enlarged ESR Group is very well positioned to capture the largest secular trends including the continued rise of ecommerce, an accelerating digital transformation and the financialization of real estate. We look forward to welcoming our new strategic shareholders, the newly elected directors, the expanded teams at ARA and LOGOS, and working together to take the enlarged ESR to its next stage of growth as we embark on a new era in APAC real estate.”
BUSINESS
nyrej.com

Arc Building Partners and Pioneer Construction and Development Co. form strategic partnership

Buffalo, NY Arc Building Partners and Pioneer Construction and Development Co. (Pioneer) have formed a strategic partnership that will allow both companies to actively expand their services portfolio and market presence across the Northeastern U.S. and beyond. The formal agreement, effective immediately, follows a multi-month due diligence period and alignment evaluation regarding the combined strengths of the companies and their respective offerings.
BUFFALO, NY
internationalinvestment.net

Asset management firms pledge to fight deforestation by 2025

Firms with $8.7trn in assets under management have committed to "make best efforts" to eliminate agricultural commodity-driven deforestation from their portfolios by 2025. The firms who have signed up will strive towards eliminating agricultural commodity-driven deforestation from cattle products, palm oil, soy, and pulp and paper production from portfolios by 2025.
AGRICULTURE
cascadebusnews.com

The Benefits of Asset Performance Management

Although their operations are generally smaller than in industry, facility managers working in K-12 schools, hospitals/clinics, and medical distribution centers also have a lot of responsibilities on their shoulders. One is to keep equipment, buildings, vehicles, and machinery up and running at all times. All of these assets tend to...
SOFTWARE
accountingtoday.com

NYSSCPA president aims for greater diversity in accounting

Rumbi Bwerinofa-Petrozzello, president of the New York State Society of CPAs, is hoping to make accounting a more diverse profession, as the first woman of color to hold the position in the NYSSCPA’s nearly 125-year history. She is senior director of consulting at Seramount, a data-driven strategic professional services firm...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Goldman discloses 19% stake in marketing company Stagwell

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. disclosed an ownership stake of about 20.95 million shares or 18.5% of marketing services company Stagwell Inc. , according to filings on Wednesday. The holding is valued at about $210 million based on Stagwell's stock price of $10.05 a share on Thursday. Stagwell announced on Sept. 23 that it would convert Series 6 and Series 8 preferred stock as part of an effort to streamline and simplify its capital structure, but it did not name the entity receiving the stock. A spokesperson for the company said Goldman had held the convertible stock as part of a prior investment in the company. Mark Penn, the ex-Microsoft Corp. executive known for popularizing the term "soccer mom," founded Stagwell in 2015 to invest in advertising, research, data analytics, public relations and online marketing companies. The firm raised $250 million in funding and drew in loans and other financing, including backing from Microsoft co-founder Steve Ballmer.
STOCKS
Variety

Jon Watts to Succeed Jane Clarke at Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement

Jane Clarke will step down as managing director at the Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement, and will be succeeded by Jon Watts, a longtime consultant who has specialized in data and tracking digital activity. He joins a group that strives to scrutinize media measurement just as that topic has become one of the hottest in the sector. Clarke, who has led CIMM since its inception in 2009, will retire as its CEO and managing director. Watts will formally take the reins of the organization in the first quarter of 2022. The group was founded by many of the nation’s big TV-network...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

DoorDash to Acquire International Food Delivery Company Wolt for $8.1 Billion

DoorDash is set to acquire European-based food delivery company Wolt in an $8.1 billion deal. Ann Berry, chief investment officer at media platform Wheelhouse, joined Cheddar to discuss how this positions DoorDash in the prepared food and potentially the grocery delivery space. "I do think that what DoorDash is trying to be thoughtful about now is how to take that there's been a shift in consumer behavior in terms of mobile ordering and delivery and try and apply it to other categories," she said, also pointing to its partnership with beauty supply company Ulta.
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

Pioneer sells Delaware Basin assets for $3.25 billion

Already highly active in Oklahoma, the Bakken and most recently the Powder River Basin, Continental Resources is now entering the Permian Basin. The Oklahoma City-based operator announced Wednesday it has agreed to acquire Pioneer Natural Resources’ Delaware Basin assets in an all-cash deal valued at $3.25 billion. The deal is expected to close in December.
DELAWARE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy