FULLERTON, Calif. – Cal State Fullerton women's tennis hosted a successful Tennis with the Titans Fundraiser Saturday Oct. 30 at the Titan Tennis Courts. "This year's Tennis with the Titans Fundraiser was a huge success, and I want to give a massive thank you to everyone who came out to play, donated and helped make this event possible," said Interim Head Coach Ellie Edles Williams. "We are so fortunate to have such a supportive community and staff helping to give our student-athletes the experience and opportunities they deserve. We are looking forward to another exciting and successful season and hope to see everyone at our home matches. GO TITANS!"

FULLERTON, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO