Pega Announces Collaboration with Google Cloud to Improve Personalization in Healthcare

There's no slowing down in sight for the big three public cloud providers, as they all once again reported growth in the third quarter of calendar 2021. Demand for public cloud services continues to grow, as evidenced by the strong revenue gains Microsoft, Google and Amazon reported in their earnings calls this week. The momentum and growth of the public cloud providers is carrying forward from earlier this year, when the big three revealed strong revenue in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO