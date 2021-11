Walker is losing his partner: Lindsey Morgan, who plays Micki Ramirez on the CW drama, will exit the series later this season, our sister site Deadline reports. Morgan is leaving for “personal reasons,” the actress said in a statement posted to Instagram. A date for her final episode hasn’t been set yet, but she could possibly return as a guest star down the road. “It is with a heavy heart that I have come to the difficult decision to step away from my role as ‘Micki Ramirez’ for personal reasons,” Morgan wrote on Instagram Friday night. “I am extremely grateful to the...

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO