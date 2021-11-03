CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside University Health System Medical Center, Skymount Medical Begin U.S. Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Oral Therapeutics Discovered Using Artificial Intelligence

Similar studies are already underway in Europe. Although the outcomes for patients have yet to be revealed, predictive studies leveraged by LSU's AI technology and early cell and animal studies conducted by Illinois Institute of Technology have already shown the new drug combination up to 97% effective in reducing the amount...

#Health Center#Clinical Research#Health System#Lsu#Skymount Medical#Distinguished University#The Faculty Of Medicine#Ruhs Medical Center
