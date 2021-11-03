This National Stress Awareness Day R3SET Urges People To Check In On Their Holiday Stress Levels

Your browser does not support the audio element. Hosts Elizabeth Urban and Sandra Esparza could go on and on about any topic, from politics to the latest movies. On their podcast 'Tea Time,' they cover weekly topics that change depending on school, the season or even their moods. This episode, they cover multiple topics relating to mental health in light of Stress Awareness Day. From sharing their own journeys with mental health resources to offering tips and advice for those currently struggling, they stress the overall importance of taking the time to relax and reset.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO