TCGplayer and Internationally Renowned DJ / Grammy-Nominated Artist and Producer Steve Aoki Form Exclusive Partnership to Bring $3 Million of Curated Pokémon Inventory to the Marketplace
"We're embarking on a fantastic journey and I look forward to dropping new products on TCGplayer every week!"-Steve Aoki. As part of the partnership, Aoki is opening his personal vault and bringing to the TCGplayer marketplace hand-selected, graded and ungraded Pokémon cards for every value level of collecting. The Steve Aoki...markets.businessinsider.com
Comments / 0