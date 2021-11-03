TCGplayer and Internationally Renowned DJ / Grammy-Nominated Artist and Producer Steve Aoki Form Exclusive Partnership to Bring $3 Million of Curated Pokémon Inventory to the Marketplace

Ramin Bidar is someone the world needs to get familiar with. With the recent success of his hit single “In Front Of Me,” he is riding out the wave of success straight into the fall season as a premiere international recording artist worldwide. Hailing from Dubai, U.A.E. Ramin has now found success in the space of film and music. Just this past August 2021, the multifaceted producer received his first number one hit single on the Digital Radio Tracker Top 150 Global Independent Airplay Chart for his chart-topping single, “In Front of Me”. Featuring Grammy-nominated Songwriter, Hookman & rapper/songwriter Elijah McCoy this is by far his most successful music release to date, having reached an audience of over 10 million. He has officially tapped into the mainstream American music market with no intentions of leaving.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO