TCGplayer and Internationally Renowned DJ / Grammy-Nominated Artist and Producer Steve Aoki Form Exclusive Partnership to Bring $3 Million of Curated Pokémon Inventory to the Marketplace

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article"We're embarking on a fantastic journey and I look forward to dropping new products on TCGplayer every week!"-Steve Aoki. As part of the partnership, Aoki is opening his personal vault and bringing to the TCGplayer marketplace hand-selected, graded and ungraded Pokémon cards for every value level of collecting. The Steve Aoki...

markets.businessinsider.com

