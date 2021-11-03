Hard Rock Hotels® Announces Plans For Hard Rock Hotel Marbella

To celebrate the brand's hallmark 50th anniversary, Hard Rock has created a special giveaway that will award 50 lucky couples a complimentary four-night stay at one of Hard Rock's stunning All-Inclusive Resorts in Mexico or the Caribbean. To participate in the "Love Hard, Play Hard Contest" fans can follow Hard Rock on Instagram at @hardrockhotels and share their love stories using the hashtags #LoveHardPlayHard and #HardRockWeddings for the chance to win. Hard Rock will select one lucky couple per day, for 50 days, to win an unforgettable escape. These special stays can be used by couples over the next year for destination weddings, wedding venue exploration, honeymoons, anniversaries or to simply celebrate their love. The contest runs from November 1 – December 20, 2021. Additional details on the contest and how to enter can be found here.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO