Honeywell Sine Software Now Helps Employers Manage And Track COVID-19 Vaccination Status
Honeywell Sine is a comprehensive solution for visitor and workforce management. Sine Workflows helps digitize manual processes such as collecting COVID-19 vaccine records, filling out forms, and reviewing required information, such as evacuation diagrams or other safety processes. Employers can utilize the mobile solution to pre-screen visitors or employees before arrival....markets.businessinsider.com
Comments / 0