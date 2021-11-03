Honeywell Sine Software Now Helps Employers Manage And Track COVID-19 Vaccination Status

On Sept. 9, the Biden Administration announced a new plan to use federal regulatory powers to reduce the number of unvaccinated Americans. The thrust of the administrative initiative involves “substantially increas[ing] the number of Americans covered by vaccination requirements,” primarily through mandates that “will become dominant in the workplace.” The Administration estimates that these new mandates will affect over 80 million Americans eligible to be vaccinated but who have not yet gotten their first COVID-19 shot.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO