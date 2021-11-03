Doja Cat Taps LIFEWTR to Help Fans "Get into Her Drip" and Unlock Access to VIP Concert Tickets, Planet Her-Inspired Activations and Merch Through Latest Collaboration

Back in June, DreamDoll came through with an energetic and provocative song called "Tryouts" which featured various namedrops of some of hip-hop's most prominent female figures. From Ari Fletcher to the City Girls to Coi Leray to Nicki Minaj, and more, DreamDoll spoke about how she wanted to try women for a change and get with these figures, even for just one night of fun. It's a fun track and one that had many of her fans asking for more.

