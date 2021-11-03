CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Doja Cat Taps LIFEWTR to Help Fans "Get into Her Drip" and Unlock Access to VIP Concert Tickets, Planet Her-Inspired Activations and Merch Through Latest Collaboration

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans who visit the mural will also be given access to Doja Cat's limited-edition LIFEWTR bottled water series, featuring three bottles with intergalactically inspired Planet Her visuals, while supplies last. Superfans everywhere can stay tuned for the bottles' debut in the upcoming video release for her viral smash hit 'Get Into...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
AdWeek

Lifewtr and Doja Cat Take Fans to Planet Her With a New AR Experience and Contest

If you have yet to pay a visit to Planet Her, the most recent album of Grammy-nominated pop star Doja Cat, there really is no time like the present. For fans who have already dug into one of this year’s biggest music releases, the “Need to Know” artist and PepsiCo’s Lifewtr brand are offering an immersive experience and a chance to win big.
ENTERTAINMENT
thatgrapejuice.net

Hot 100: Doja Cat Nabs 4th Top 10 Hit of Her Career with ‘Need To Know’

If there’s one thing you need to know about the refreshed Hot 100 it’s that Doja Cat has captured yet another top 10 hit!. It’s been over 5 months since Doja Cat’s third studio album, ‘Planet Her,’ began its orbit around the Billboard 200’s upper rankings, yet the critically acclaimed set remains a fixture in the top 10. That popularity is due in great part to the streaming and digital download success of its leading singles ‘Kiss Me More (featuring SZA),’ ‘Need to Know,’ and ‘You Right (featuring The Weeknd).’
MUSIC
thesource.com

Doja Cat and Alesso Announced as NYE Fountainbleau Headliners

Doja Cat will headline 2022 New Year’s Eve at Fontainebleau Miami Beach. The event will also feature Swedish DJ and record producer, Alesso. The two will perform for the crowd on the resort’s legendary oceanfront poolscape. Those looking to join the celebration can discover the iconic resort’s New Year’s Eve packages available now at fontainebleau.com/nye.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erykah Badu
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Halle Berry
Person
Busta Rhymes
Person
Doja Cat
hotnewhiphop.com

DreamDoll Flexes Elaborate Outfits In Music Video To "Tryouts"

Back in June, DreamDoll came through with an energetic and provocative song called "Tryouts" which featured various namedrops of some of hip-hop's most prominent female figures. From Ari Fletcher to the City Girls to Coi Leray to Nicki Minaj, and more, DreamDoll spoke about how she wanted to try women for a change and get with these figures, even for just one night of fun. It's a fun track and one that had many of her fans asking for more.
CELEBRITIES
Yale Daily News

Doja Cat and the Art of the Awards Show Performance

It’s been 10 days, but I still can’t stop watching Doja Cat’s last VMAs performance. She’s celestial, breathtaking and yet somehow grounded — metaphorically — all at once. Suspended thirty feet in the air, with a planetary ring all her own surrounding her, she is marvelous. Her music has reached its next stage with “Planet Her” — complete with a gravitational pull impossible for audiences to resist.
MUSIC
depauliaonline.com

Megan Thee Stallion’s latest project a treat for her loyal fan base

Megan Thee Stallion released her latest compilation album, “Something For The Hotties,” on Oct. 29, intending for it to be a special thank you to her fans, or “Hotties.”. The album begins with “Tuned In Freestyle,” a freestyle which highlights how even the rapper’s haters tune in to what she...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Music Awards#Catwoman#Superfans#Lifewtr Com#Lifewtr#Frito Lay#Pepsi Cola#Quaker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
Club 93.7

Financial Documents Confirm Travis Scott, 21 Savage, ASAP Rocky and More Expected to Release New Music in the Next Six Months

Although the year 2021 is almost coming to an end, your favorite rappers are gearing up to release new music in the coming months. According to Sony Music's investors' documents, released on Oct. 28, hip-hop artists Travis Scott, 21 Savage, A$AP Rocky and more are planning to drop new music in the next six months. Other artists set to release their latest projects include French Montana, Future, the Black Eyed Peas, Chris Brown, Rick Ross and Alicia Keys.
CELEBRITIES
cbslocal.com

Megan Thee Stallion Debuts Her ‘Hellraiser’ Halloween Costume

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 08: Rapper Megan Thee Stallion performs live on stage during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 08, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jim Bennett/FilmMagic,) (CNN) — From Beyoncé to Heidi Klum, some celebrities always go all out for Halloween. This year, there’s...
AUSTIN, TX
Variety

Drake Breaks Silence on Astroworld Festival Deaths

Drake has made his first public remarks following the tragic deaths of eight people at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival on Friday night (Nov. 5), writing on social media, “I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my head around this devastating tragedy… My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone suffering.” Drake appeared as a surprise guest during Travis Scott’s headlining set, joining him onstage for two tracks, including their 2018 smash “Sicko Mode.” As the sequence of events that led to the “mass casualty” panic of Friday night is revealed,...
CELEBRITIES
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Lori Harvey On Instagram

Congratulations are in store for fashion diva and entrepreneur Lori Harvey! A friend of mine was excited to know that she launched her very own skincare line SKN by Lori Harvey. When she went to buy a few items, every single product is SOLD OUT! I guess that’s a good thing and I’m sure Lori is proud of that being it was her first beauty line that she launched just a few weeks back!
BEAUTY & FASHION
rolling out

Travis Scott’s ex-manager calls him the ‘worst person’ he’s ever worked with

In the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott’s actions and behavior in previous years has now come under increased scrutiny. Scott’s former manager Shane Morris posted a video on social media where he called the “Sicko Mode” rapper the “worst person” he’s ever been affiliated with in the industry. Morris also said Scott is a liar, a cheat and a violent person and that he saw something like what happened in Houston coming years ago.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy