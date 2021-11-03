Becker promoted to operations manager for National Exchange Bank

Quincy Wilson has been promoted to commercial loan officer at the South Burley branch of D.L. Evans Bank. Wilson has been employed with D.L. Evans Bank since 2019 and has worked in the credit administration department as an analyst; following that he completed the commercial lending intern training program. He earned his Bachelor of Science in agribusiness degree from Bingham Young University-Idaho. In his new position, Wilson will be responsible for receiving, reviewing and evaluating commercial loan requests as well as business development and marketing to existing customers and prospects. He has an active part in his community as a member of the Kiwanis Club. He grew up around agriculture and understands the financial needs of the farming community.

