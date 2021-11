BTIG analyst Gray Powell downgraded CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) from Buy to Neutral. The analyst comments "We are downgrading CRWD to Neutral from Buy. Our checks lead us to believe that competition is on the rise and that tailwinds to CRWD’s growth in CY22 will downtick from CY21. As a result, we think ARR growth will likely moderate into the 40% - 45% range in a FY23 upside scenario (above current Street's - we know). This means that investors will be faced with the difficult task of gauging the slope of a deceleration and sustainable long-term growth rates over the next 6 -12 months. Trading at almost 24x CY23E EV/sales, we think investors need to believe that CRWD can sustain revenue growth of 40% - 45%/year through 2025 to justify material upside to shares. Given our recent fieldwork, we think this view will be more difficult to defend over the near to medium term. This is not an easy decision for us because CRWD has long been one of our favorite stocks. Plus, we have a great deal of respect for management and the tremendous success they have achieved in a relatively short period of time. Admittedly, this is somewhat of a judgement call because we continue to see a strong spending environment in CRWD’s core endpoint target market and success with new products. That said, we think the risk reward favors a Neutral rating."

MARKETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO