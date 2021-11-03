CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evergy Raises Earnings Guidance For FY21; Backs View For Next Fiscal

(RTTNews) - Evergy, Inc. (EVRG), an energy company in Kansas and Missouri, on Wednesday raised its earnings guidance for the current fiscal and reaffirmed its previous projection for the fiscal 2022, after the company reported improved results for the third quarter, owing to higher retail sales from warmer...

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Evergy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $449.4 million. On a per-share basis, the Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had profit of $1.95. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.98 per share. The electric utility posted revenue of $1.62 billion in the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
