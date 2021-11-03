CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Happy-Go-Getters 4-H Club

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy-Go-Getters 4H Club members had their monthly meeting at Richland Township Hall on Oct....

Times News

Mahoning Lions donate to 4-H Club

Tom Zimmerman, president of the Mahoning Lions, presents a $400 donation to Heidi Dages, president of the Mahoning Valley Community 4-H Club to support educational and community projects. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
CHARITIES
Norwalk Reflector

The Rumblin' Riders 4-H Club celebrates 15 years

The Rumblin’ Riders 4-H Club was originally founded in 2006 by advisers Stephanie Wetzel and Autumn Thomas. There were 20 members present at the first meeting on Feb. 13, 2006. Heather Zeiter was voted in as president and Nick Zeiter as vice president. Original members Andrea Dalton and Makaiah Thomas remain active in the club by volunteering their time as advisers along with Allison Kauble, Ashley Kinney, and Kristen Behm.
Mendota Reporter

4-H Federation Youth Leadership Club offers holiday workshops

LA SALLE - Much creativity will be put to use at the upcoming 4-H and Cloverbud holiday workshops scheduled to take place on Saturday, Nov. 13. These workshops will accommodate two age groups, 5-7 year olds and 8-19 year olds and be held from 9:30 a.m.-noon at the University of Illinois Extension Education Center and Community Teaching Kitchen in LaSalle.
LASALLE, IL
Circleville Herald

4-H banquet was a picnic

CIRCLEVILLE — The annual Pickaway County 4-H Leadership Recognition Banquet was held earlier this month in Heritage Hall at the Pickaway County Fairgrounds. The theme for the evening, “4-H is a Picnic," brought together the many adults and teens that impact the 4-H program through their leadership efforts. The evening...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
wahoo-ashland-waverly.com

Heart of 4-H Award presented to Wood

WAVERLY – Lancaster County 4-H honored Jamie Wood of Waverly with the November “Heart of 4-H Award” in recognition of outstanding volunteer service. Wood has volunteered for about 15 years as a superintendent of the 4-H Food and Nutrition areas at the Lancaster County Super Fair. Wood’s first time volunteering...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
TribTown.com

Cortland Crushers 4-H Club doubles membership

The 4-H community believes every child should have an equal opportunity to succeed. With so many children struggling to reach their full potential, 4-H also believes young people in partnership with adults can play a key role in creating a more promising and equitable future for youth, families and communities across the country, said Heather VonDielingen, county extension director and 4-H youth educator for Purdue Extension Jackson County.
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
St. James Plaindealer

A spooktacular 4-H banquet

Madelia's American Legion was full of 4H members and their families on Sunday night for the annual 4-H banquet. This year's theme was a spooktacular 4-H banquet. 23 kids in grades kindergarten through 2nd grade who are in clover buds were recognized at the 4-H banquet. 22 first-year members were recognized as well.
MADELIA, MN
ecbpublishing.com

Jefferson County 4-H Photo Contest

The Jefferson County Extension 4-H Office here in Monticello held a photography contest for local children to participate in to be judged by locals and have the opportunity to be entered into the North Florida Fair contest. Four locals entered the contest to see who had the best pictures. There...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
Goldendale Sentinel

4-H Achievement Program honors members

Each year the 4-H Club members and leaders gather to celebrate the accomplishments of the year past. The 2021 Klickitat County 4-H Achievement Program this year was held in Ekone Park in Goldendale. Due to the pandemic, last year’s 4-H Achievement Program was canceled. This year families celebrated the resilience and commitment of volunteers and youth from both years.
GOLDENDALE, WA
evangelinetoday.com

Evangeline Parish 4-H has it all!

4-H is a club that has been around since 1902. It began as an agricultural club that taught teens new techniques to bring home to the farm. In 2021 it is so much more than that. 4-H in Evangeline Parish begins its year with a huge celebration as part of...
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
earlycountynews.com

4-H program visits Rotary Club

Early County 4-H Youth Agent Jessica Moseley, right, spoke to the Blakely Rotary Club. At left is Rotary Club President Dr. Bronwyn Ragan-Martin.The Early County Extension 4-H program continues in thi...
BLAKELY, GA
smithcountyinsider.com

4-H Banquet Celebrates Smith County Youth

Smith County 4-H hosted its fourth annual 4-H Banquet on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. 4-H members, their families, volunteers, and supporters gathered at the Smith County Ag Center to celebrate our 4-H’ers accomplishments from the previous year. We were pleased to recognize nearly 30 Smith County 4-H members for their outstanding club work, contest participation, and community involvement.
SMITH COUNTY, TN
kiowacountysignal.com

Country Trailblazers share recent 4-H activities for Pratt County club

The Country Trailblazers 4-H Club met September 20 and elected officers. Taking leadership positions this year are Reporter Aaron Lucas, Vice President Clayton Freeman, Treasurer Brett Atteberry, President Wiley Atteberry, Secretary Grace Swindler and Recreation Leader Kinley Freeman. Next month, the Trailblazers will be collecting donations for the Pratt County...
PRATT COUNTY, KS
East Texas News

County 4-H members fare well

Members of the county’s several 4-H clubs, after performing well in local events, moved on to the next level, where that success grew. At the State Fair of Texas, Grace Tullos of the Trinity Area 4-H Club climbed to the top of some very tough competitors to be named the Grand Champion Intermediate Showman.
POLITICS
kqennewsradio.com

4-H HOSTING HOLIDAY MAKER WORKSHOP

The 4-H program of the Oregon State University Extension Service is hosting a fun day of entertaining workshops for youth in grades K-12. A release said the 4-H Gifts 2 Give: Holiday Maker Workshops will be offered to all enrolled and non-4-H youth ages 5-19 on Saturday November 20th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Exhibit Building at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. 4-H volunteers and guest instructors will present workshop sessions on: snowman candle making, holiday table centerpieces, 4-H t-shirt making, holiday ornaments, customized air fresheners, soap making and much more.
OREGON STATE
Fergus Falls Daily Journal

4-H hosts Junior Leader Workshop

On Oct. 21, 60 youth from rural communities throughout the region attended the “4-H: Ignite Your Spark” Junior Leader Workshop at Faith Haven Camp near Battle Lake. The camp is a way for kids to find their unique abilities, gain confidence and learn strategies that help them become successful leaders in their 4-H program, school and community.
BATTLE LAKE, MN
JC Post

4-H Foundation will host a fundraiser

The Geary County 4-H Foundation is hosting a soup supper and bingo night, Sunday, November 14th, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the 4-H/Sr. Citizens Building, 1025 South Spring Valley Road. This is a not for profit organization for the purpose of supporting and promoting the 4-H program in Geary County....
GEARY COUNTY, KS

