Happy-Go-Getters 4-H Club

The 4-H program of the Oregon State University Extension Service is hosting a fun day of entertaining workshops for youth in grades K-12. A release said the 4-H Gifts 2 Give: Holiday Maker Workshops will be offered to all enrolled and non-4-H youth ages 5-19 on Saturday November 20th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Exhibit Building at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. 4-H volunteers and guest instructors will present workshop sessions on: snowman candle making, holiday table centerpieces, 4-H t-shirt making, holiday ornaments, customized air fresheners, soap making and much more.
Comments / 0