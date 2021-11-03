CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Cat Medley: Cuteness Galore, Funnies, Rescues, And Appreciation

By Editorials
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bring your kitty cats, everybody, because we're about to gather right here for the most important meeting you will attend this week! It's the itty bitty kitty committee, of course!...

cheezburger.com

Boston University

Five Funny Cat Videos in Honor of National Cat Day

The internet just wouldn’t be the same without them. With classes piling up and in honor of National Cat Day, we’ve rounded up five funny cat videos to help get you through your busy week. Whether you’re a cat or a dog person, these videos are guaranteed to put a smile on your face.
ANIMALS
katzenworld.co.uk

Guest Star: Peanut the November Rescue Cat

Please find below a guest story by Barbara about her cat Peanut:. One chilly morning four years ago in the middle of November, I was walking to my mailbox, when I met a neighbor for the first time. I never saw her before and we talked a little bit. She then, out of the blue, tells me about this cat that has been outside trying to get into her condo. He was very friendly and desperate for a home. She told me she couldn’t take him in because she has a dog that hates cats.
PETS
Atlantic City Press

FUNNY FARM RESCUE & SANCTURY

A young Laurie Zaleski never thought she would own 25 acres of a farm with more than 600 rescued animals cohabiting happily and freely. As she puts it, “you never know what life is gonna throw at you, so you better be willing to catch it and just go with it,” Zaleski says.
AGRICULTURE
eastcountymagazine.org

PETS RESCUE DOGS CATS

October 29, 2021 (San Diego) -- To celebrate Halloween, San Diego Humane Society is hosting an adoption promotion titled All Treat, No Trick Oct. 29-31, 2021. During the event, generously sponsored by Purina<https://www.purina.com/>, adoption fees for adult animals (7 months and older) will be reduced to $10 with the donation of an unopened pet treat to San Diego Humane Society.
SAN DIEGO, CA
People

I Used This DNA Test on My Rescued Farm Cat, and the Results Were Completely Unexpected

Two years ago, I did a DNA test on my rescue dog, Maverick, through Wisdom Panel, and it provided insight on his ancestry and overall health. When I saw that the brand launched cat DNA testing, I knew I needed to grab one right away for my farm cat, Willis. He looks like a typical domesticated cat, but he's pretty big for his age (not overweight, according to my vet), and has small tufts on top of his ears. Everything made sense after I received his DNA results, which were shocking to say the least. Plus, I was able to relax knowing that he didn't have any bad genes that would cause health issues in the future.
PETS
perrytonherald.com

CUTE KIDS IN CUTE COSTUMES

There were lots of fun and games available at the Moonlight Madness event Oct. 21 on Main Street, including the Perryton-Ochiltree Chamber of Commerce’s costume contest. Among the many entrants this year were, from left, Hayley Ayala as Inko Midoriya from “My Hero Academia,” Anya Ayala as a butterfly, Auden Ayala as Pikachu, Baker Dorman as Blippi, Yates Correll as Wendy Darling, Quack Correll…
PERRYTON, TX
