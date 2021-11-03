Gophers Land 20th In Initial College Football Playoff Rankings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After four straight wins in the Big Ten, the Minnesota Gophers took the 20th spot in the initial College Football Playoff rankings.

Since a 14-10 homecoming loss to Bowling Green, PJ Fleck’s team has topped Purdue, Nebraska, Maryland and Northwestern. The Gophers lead the Big Ten West with a 6-2 record.

Six Big Ten teams made the initial CFP rankings. Michigan State is the highest ranked at No. 3. Ohio State follows at 5, and Michigan comes in at 7. Wisconsin and Iowa sit right behind Minnesota at 21 and 22, respectively.

Among those six teams, Minnesota is the only one that has not appeared on the AP Top 25 Poll this season.

The Gophers host Illinois Saturday and head to Iowa the following week. They’ll wrap up the season at home against Wisconsin Nov. 27.

Undefeated Georgia tops the CFP rankings. Alabama and Oregon, along with the aforementioned Spartans, round out the top four.

At the end of the college football season, the top four teams will vie for the National Championship. The semifinals take place on New Year’s Eve, and the big game is set for Jan. 10, 2022.

