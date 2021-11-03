CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Funeral procession honors Hillsborough County firefighter who died from COVID-19 complications

 8 days ago

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) is holding a funeral service Wednesday, for Giovanni Ciancio , a Hillsborough County firefighter who passed away from COVID-19 complications.

Hillsborough County officials say Ciancio died in the line of duty serving the residents of Hillsborough County. His funeral will include an honor procession beginning at 9 a.m. from the Love First Christian Center, 12847 Balm Riverview Rd. in Riverview, to Riverhills Church of God.

Hillsborough County firefighter, 55, died from COVID-19 complications, officials say

The nearly 24-mile procession will include engines from multiple fire-rescue departments across Florida, paying their respects to Driver/Engineer Ciancio.

Hillsborough County residents are welcomed to Ciancio by gathering along the procession route to salute him.

Ciancio’s final alarm from Dispatch – a traditional transmission from the Emergency Dispatch Center over all radios – will be made in English and Italian, a nod to his move from Italy while in his 20s.

Ciancio, 55, was assigned to Station 15 in Palm River and was with HCFR for more than 19 years.

“I got to know him as courageous and adventurous. A proud firefighter,” David Bute, Battalion chief, Hillsborough fire rescue said. “Always in a good mood with a smile on his face. His crew is really missing him.”

