Stigma around addiction in ND

By Alissa Knudson
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Dakota released report stating changed stigma of addiction. Stigma surrounding addiction has changed in North Dakota, as more people are viewing it as a health condition. On Oct. 25, North Dakota released the results addressing addiction sigma in the state. The results found that 74% of North Dakota residents agree...

North Dakota State
