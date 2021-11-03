Stigma around addiction in ND

Despite the decriminalization of psychedelics in Ann Arbor and our first Entheofest, there is still a stigma surrounding psychedelic drugs which ascribes them the reputation of forbidden fruit. Whether this is an opinion that you share or do not share, I seek to give background as to why they are viewed as untouchable, disclose their relative level of safety and shed light on their gradual road to acceptance as a treatment for mental illness. 50 years ago, or even 10 years ago, this idea was considered outlandish and was only accepted by a minority of people. However, society has become ever-increasingly progressive over time, leading to a larger proportion of people who accept this notion. A complete change in this stigma will likely not be seen for years, but conversations which raise awareness about the topic will push for therapeutic usage in the future.
