Stigma around addiction in ND

Despite the decriminalization of psychedelics in Ann Arbor and our first Entheofest, there is still a stigma surrounding psychedelic drugs which ascribes them the reputation of forbidden fruit. Whether this is an opinion that you share or do not share, I seek to give background as to why they are viewed as untouchable, disclose their relative level of safety and shed light on their gradual road to acceptance as a treatment for mental illness. 50 years ago, or even 10 years ago, this idea was considered outlandish and was only accepted by a minority of people. However, society has become ever-increasingly progressive over time, leading to a larger proportion of people who accept this notion. A complete change in this stigma will likely not be seen for years, but conversations which raise awareness about the topic will push for therapeutic usage in the future.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO